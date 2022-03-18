Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers
FIA F3 / Bahrain Practice report

Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc

Roman Stanek topped the first FIA Formula 3 practice off the 2022 season in Bahrain, leading from Gregoire Saucy and Arthur Leclerc.

Megan White
By:
Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc
Listen to this article

The Trident driver, who joins the team from Hitech Grand Prix for his third season in the series, set a 1m48.012s to top the timesheets on Friday morning.

Rookies Saucy (ART Grand Prix) and Franco Colapinto, driving for new outfit Van Amersfoort Racing, had been trading times at the top of the timesheet before Stanek took the top spot with 15 minutes remaining of the sole practice session.

It is the first time the series races at Bahrain International Circuit, having undertaken its pre-season test here earlier this month.

Ferrari Drivers’ Academy member Leclerc, who had been sat in P8, went second-quickest with seven minutes remaining of the session, setting a 1m48.090s, before he was pushed into third by reigning Formula Regional European champion Saucy.

Leclerc’s Prema teammates also finished in the top seven, with fellow FDA member Ollie Bearman and Red Bull junior Jak Crawford in sixth and seventh respectively.

Prema, the reigning drivers’ champion with with Dennis Hauger, will be hoping to clinch the teams’ championship this year after being narrowly beaten by Trident last season.

F3 has just one practice session ahead of today’s qualifying, with the new format seeing one reverse-grid sprint race on Saturday and a feature race on Sunday.

Alexander Smolyar went quickest 10 minutes into the session as the first representative laps were set, leading an MP Motorsport 1-2-3 with a 1m49.458s from Kush Maini and Caio Collet.

The Russian driver had previously said he would not compete in F3 or any international racing this season as sanctions were imposed on drivers from the country amid the war in Ukraine.

But he appeared on the series’ entry list for this weekend as an Authorised Neutral Driver under the FIA flag.

As the times ramped up, Juan Manuel Correa topped the timesheets with a third of the session’s running complete, setting a 1m48.642s to go four tenths clear of Colapinto as the first driver to break the 1m48s barrier.

The ART Grand Prix driver returned to racing last season having been forced to sit out 2020 after suffering horrific injuries in the FIA Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Teammate Saucy was the second to head into the 1m48s, slotting into P2 just 0.05s behind Correa.

He traded spots with Colapinto, who briefly went quickest, before regaining the top spot with a 1m48.099s.

Reigning champion Prema was late out the garage, with its three drivers only emerging from the pits with 20 minutes of running remaining.

Bearman and Crawford went fourth and fifth respectively on their first flying laps, with Leclerc slotting into P12, before managing to move up to P8 on his next attempt with a 1m48.681s.

Isack Hadjar, who led the second and third days of the pre-season test, went seventh fastest for Hitech on his first flying lap, setting a 1m48.665s.

Just one second covered the top 15 with 15 minutes remaining, with Stanek going quickest with a 1m48.012s.

Much of the field headed into the pits for a brief break before heading out for the final 10 minutes of the session.

There was a brief yellow flag in sector 1 as Reece Ushijima came to a stop on track, but he was able to get the car going again without causing much disruption to running.

Victor Martins, the highest-placed returning driver from last season, only managed P12. The Alpine Academy driver joins ART from MP Motorsport this season.

Collet, who also enters his second year in the series, put in 18 laps, the most of any driver, but ended up in P17 having been near the top of the times earlier in the session.

Bahrain F3 - Practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'48.012  
2 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'48.036 0.024
3 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.090 0.078
4 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'48.285 0.273
5 Argentina Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort Racing 1'48.402 0.390
6 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.419 0.407
7 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.428 0.416
8 Rafael Villagómez Van Amersfoort Racing 1'48.470 0.458
9 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'48.557 0.545
10 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'48.642 0.630
11 Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'48.736 0.724
12 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'48.782 0.770
13 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 1'48.795 0.783
14 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'48.802 0.790
15 Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort Racing 1'48.802 0.790
16 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'48.869 0.857
17 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'48.889 0.877
18 Finland Niko Kari Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'49.115 1.103
19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.125 1.113
20 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'49.188 1.176
21 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'49.205 1.193
22 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'49.270 1.258
23 László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.445 1.433
24 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.475 1.463
25 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 1'49.557 1.545
26 Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 1'49.570 1.558
27 Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'49.641 1.629
28 Ayrton Simmons Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.708 1.696
29 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 1'49.724 1.712
30 Brad Benavides Carlin 1'50.193 2.181
View full results
shares
comments
Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers
Previous article

Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers
FIA F3

Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers

Hitech Grand Prix terminates Uralkali sponsorship deal Bahrain March testing
FIA F2

Hitech Grand Prix terminates Uralkali sponsorship deal

Latest news

Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bahrain F3: Stanek tops practice ahead of Saucy and Leclerc

Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers
FIA F3 FIA F3

Smolyar withdraws from FIA F3 amid restrictions on Russian drivers

Hitech Grand Prix terminates Uralkali sponsorship deal
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hitech Grand Prix terminates Uralkali sponsorship deal

Hadjar stays top on final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hadjar stays top on final day of FIA F3 Bahrain testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.