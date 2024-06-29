All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Race report
FIA F3 Spielberg

F3 Austria: Tsolov holds off Stenshorne for second win of the season

Nikola Tsolov became the second two-time winner of the Formula 3 season with victory in the Austrian sprint race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix

Nikola Tsolov, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikola Tsolov has secured his second win of the Formula 3 campaign in the Austrian sprint race, holding off Martinius Stenshorne and Christian Mansell in a final-lap restart after a late safety car.

Starting from pole, Stenshorne immediately surrendered the lead of the 21-lap race to Mansell after making a tardy launch. Having attempted to regain the position on the run to Turn 4, things then got worse as a second ART of Tsolov ran around the outside at that corner and relegated the Norwegian to third.

Before the opening lap reached its conclusion, the safety car was called into action as the marshals took to the track to recover Kacper Sztuka’s MP Motorsport entry after damage caused in a collision involving Charlie Wurz (Jenzer) and Joseph Loake (Rodin) forced him to retire.

The interruption also gave championship contender Dino Beganovic a chance to reset at the rear of the pack following a Turn 1 spin which had dropped the Prema driver from eighth.

From the restart, the field remained largely in a single DRS train as Mansell and Tsolov duelled for the lead with pass and counter-pass moves largely at turns three and four, both drivers taking full advantage of the three DRS zones at the Red Bull Ring.

But it was Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) who performed the move of the race, skimming the gravel on the exit of Turn 5 to take Nikita Bedrin (AIX) for 15th on lap 11.

Just as Mansell dropped behind Stenshorne to the final step on the podium, the race was interrupted by the safety car for the second time after Sebastian Montoya made heavy contact with the wall before his Campos entry came to a halt in the middle of the track.

The incident was triggered when he ran wheel-to-wheel with Alex Dunne approaching Turn 4, with Montoya taking to the grass to continue the battle before losing traction and spinning across the front of the MP Motorsport car.

With only a one-lap shootout to negotiate, Tsolov controlled the restart and led the pack across the line with the top places remaining unchanged; although Mansell questioned the moves of the top two, hinting they had been completed under yellow flag or safety car conditions.

Clarifying what had happened in the post-race press conference, Mansell retracted any suggestion of wrongdoing, revealing he had slowed in reaction to a beep that warns of a yellow flag somewhere on the track instead of waiting for the second tone which confirms a virtual or full safety car.

In the championship battle, Gabriele Mini closed the gap to Fornaroli and Luke Browning, with four points now covering the lead trio after neither of the top two troubled the scoreboard in 12th and 11th respectively.

F3 Austria - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 21

-

            
2
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 21

+0.600

0.6

 0.600          
3
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 21

+1.200

1.2

 0.600          
4
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 21

+1.600

1.6

 0.400          
5
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 21

+3.100

3.1

 1.500          
6
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 21

+3.400

3.4

 0.300          
7
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 21

+3.700

3.7

 0.300          
8
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 21

+4.000

4.0

 0.300          
9
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 21

+4.400

4.4

 0.400          
10
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 21

+4.800

4.8

 0.400          
11
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 21

+5.200

5.2

 0.400          
12
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 21

+6.100

6.1

 0.900          
13
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 21

+7.000

7.0

 0.900          
14
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 21

+7.600

7.6

 0.600          
15
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 21

+7.600

7.6

 0.000          
16
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 21

+8.300

8.3

 0.700          
17
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 21

+8.600

8.6

 0.300          
18
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 21

+8.700

8.7

 0.100          
19
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 21

+9.100

9.1

 0.400          
20
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 21

+9.500

9.5

 0.400          
21
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 21

+9.800

9.8

 0.300          
22
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 21

+10.700

10.7

 0.900          
23
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 21

+10.900

10.9

 0.200          
24
S. Ramos Trident
 6 21

+11.000

11.0

 0.100          
25
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 21

+11.300

11.3

 0.300          
26 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 21

+11.700

11.7

 0.400          
27
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 21

+20.600

20.6

 8.900          
dnf
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 17

4 laps

         Retirement  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 16

5 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 20

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Spain: Lindblad boosts title hopes with victory in milestone race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Austria: Bearman scores sprint win to end Prema's dry spell

F2 Austria: Bearman scores sprint win to end Prema's dry spell

FIA F2
Spielberg
F2 Austria: Bearman scores sprint win to end Prema's dry spell
Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary

Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary

FIA F2
Barcelona
Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat

NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global