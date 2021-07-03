Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 / Spielberg News

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

By:

David Schumacher took victory in a chaotic FIA Formula 3 sprint race, scoring his first points in the championship.

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

The 19-year-old, son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf, led from lights-to-flag after penalties from the earlier race promoted him to start in pole position.

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti finished in second after starting sixth, with third placed Dennis Hauger (Prema) charging through the field from 12th, continuing his fantastic form.

Roman Stanek, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, only managed fourth despite starting in second, with Carlin’s Jonny Edgar in fifth.

Prema Racing driver Arthur Leclerc had an astonishing race, finishing sixth after making up 21 places, having started 27th on the grid.

Johnathan Hoggard, winner of the 2019 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, finished tenth, getting his first F3 points in just his second race for Jenzer Motorsport.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins had been set for a podium, but tragically lost power on the penultimate lap, slowing on track and promoting Vesti into second, with Hauger into third.

Schumacher had a decent start off the line, pulling away from the pack after the first turn, with Jak Crawford of Hitech Grand Prix moving up into third place.

Contact between the MP Motorsport car of Tijmen van der Helm and Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) on the second lap took them both out of the race, prompting a safety car. The collision will be investigated after the race.

The safety car came in at the end of lap 4, with Schumacher getting the jump on Stanek and Crawford into lap 5, during which Vesti moved up into sixth, while further back Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) passed Dennis Hauger of Prema into 13th.

By lap 7, Crawford was rapidly approaching his team-mate Stanek, with the former nudged into the run-off area amid the close battle.

Two laps later, Crawford passed Stanek into second, but by lap 10 disaster struck, and the 16-year-old American slowed to a standstill, ending his race.

ART Grand Prix’s Juan Manuel Correa and Kaylen Frederick (Carlin) tangled as the latter was fighting Vesti for sixth, spinning in the middle of the track, and allowing MP Motorsport’s Martins to move up into third.

After a virtual safety car so Crawford’s car could be removed, the battle at the front of the field heated up, with Stanek and Martins both tussling for second – the latter emerging victorious - while Vesti moved up to fourth after passing the Carlin of Jonny Edgar.

Within two laps Vesti had taken third from Stanek, while Schumacher continued to increase his lead – by then at over 2.5 seconds, having fallen by a second over the previous few laps.

Collet and Fittipaldi came together in the battle for eighth, forcing the former into the gravel and allowing Arthur Leclerc to swoop up into P8, having started in 27th. Collet was later handed a five-second penalty for the collision.

Hauger moved up into fifth – up seven places from the start – as the chaos continued three laps from the end.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Previous article

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

1 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

1 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

56 min
4
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

2 h
5
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

6 h
Latest news
F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
FIA F3

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

4m
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

48m
Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

7 h
Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Video Inside
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Jul 2, 2021
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

Jul 2, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted 00:35
FIA F3
23 h

Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

More from
Megan White
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties Spielberg
FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race Spielberg II
W Series

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

More from
David Schumacher
Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020
FIA F3

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

Trending Today

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains 'pretty bad' F1 pole position lap in Austria

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants 'clean sheet' for new Formula 1 engines from 2026

Latest news

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
FIA F3 FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.