F3 Austria: Browning back on top after chaotic feature race win
Luke Browning tops the F3 standings after victory in the Formula 3 Austrian feature race.
Luke Browning took his second Formula 3 win of the season in the Austrian feature race to move back to the top of the standings.
The Williams Academy driver, racing for Hitech, put in a controlled drive as touring car-style battles raged behind him.
Having made a solid start, Browning pulled clear of the field while third-placed starter Tim Tramnitz dropped like a stone having failed to launch his MP Motorsport entry.
This allowed the Prema trio of Arvid Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic to position themselves line astern behind Browning, although the first-named would soon drop back after being shovelled off the track by MP Motorsport’s Alex Dunne on lap eight of 26.
Dunne was handed a time penalty for his trouble, and he was joined on the naughty step by Tramnitz, Mari Boya (Campos) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) who were also involved in on-track incidents.
But it was in the closing laps that an already exciting race reached a climax, with the battle for second taking centre stage.
At the end of lap 21, Beganovic demonstrated how hard he was having to push in order to keep pace with Browning, as he lost the rear and drifted through the final corner – a move that allowed the race leader a few extra tenths of breathing room.
With three laps to go, the battle intensified with Mini attempting a move on Beganovic, only to lose out to Mansell before regaining his position on the final step of the podium around the outside of Turn 6.
The battle continued on the penultimate lap with Mini successful in his attack on Beganovic this time, waiting to complete the move at Turn 4 this time.
But the positions changed once again on the final lap, with Beganovic climbing back through at Turn 3 before losing second for one final time at Turn 6.
The late battling allowed Browning to scamper free and win by a commanding-looking 1.6s, as he returned to the top of the podium.
After a fierce race, Mini and Beganovic completed the podium order with Mansell the unlucky man in fourth – although the Australian described the race, which he had started from 11th, as “the best race of my life” over team radio.
Browning now heads the standings on 106 points from Mini, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) dropping from first to third after finishing ninth and claiming only two points. Beganovic is now 26 points off the lead, with only four weekends remaining.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|26
|
-
|2
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|26
|
+1.600
1.6
|1.600
|3
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|26
|
+2.100
2.1
|0.500
|4
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|26
|
+2.500
2.5
|0.400
|5
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|26
|
+3.100
3.1
|0.600
|6
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|26
|
+7.100
7.1
|4.000
|7
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|26
|
+7.800
7.8
|0.700
|8
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|26
|
+9.900
9.9
|2.100
|9
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|26
|
+10.200
10.2
|0.300
|10
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|26
|
+13.400
13.4
|3.200
|11
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|26
|
+13.800
13.8
|0.400
|12
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|26
|
+14.000
14.0
|0.200
|13
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|26
|
+14.500
14.5
|0.500
|14
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|26
|
+17.900
17.9
|3.400
|15
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|26
|
+18.300
18.3
|0.400
|16
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|26
|
+21.300
21.3
|3.000
|17
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|26
|
+22.200
22.2
|0.900
|18
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|26
|
+23.900
23.9
|1.700
|19
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|26
|
+30.100
30.1
|6.200
|20
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|26
|
+33.900
33.9
|3.800
|21
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|26
|
+33.900
33.9
|0.000
|22
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|26
|
+41.800
41.8
|7.900
|23
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|26
|
+47.600
47.6
|5.800
|24
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|26
|
+1'00.600
1'00.6
|13.000
|25
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|26
|
+1'16.600
1'16.6
|16.000
|26
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|26
|
+1'22.000
1'22.0
|5.400
|27
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|25
|
1 lap
|dnf
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|10
|
16 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|5
|
21 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|5
|
21 laps
|Retirement
