F3 Austria: Browning back on top after chaotic feature race win

Luke Browning took his second Formula 3 win of the season in the Austrian feature race to move back to the top of the standings.

The Williams Academy driver, racing for Hitech, put in a controlled drive as touring car-style battles raged behind him.

Having made a solid start, Browning pulled clear of the field while third-placed starter Tim Tramnitz dropped like a stone having failed to launch his MP Motorsport entry.

This allowed the Prema trio of Arvid Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic to position themselves line astern behind Browning, although the first-named would soon drop back after being shovelled off the track by MP Motorsport’s Alex Dunne on lap eight of 26.

Dunne was handed a time penalty for his trouble, and he was joined on the naughty step by Tramnitz, Mari Boya (Campos) and Callum Voisin (Rodin) who were also involved in on-track incidents.

But it was in the closing laps that an already exciting race reached a climax, with the battle for second taking centre stage.

At the end of lap 21, Beganovic demonstrated how hard he was having to push in order to keep pace with Browning, as he lost the rear and drifted through the final corner – a move that allowed the race leader a few extra tenths of breathing room.

With three laps to go, the battle intensified with Mini attempting a move on Beganovic, only to lose out to Mansell before regaining his position on the final step of the podium around the outside of Turn 6.

The battle continued on the penultimate lap with Mini successful in his attack on Beganovic this time, waiting to complete the move at Turn 4 this time.

But the positions changed once again on the final lap, with Beganovic climbing back through at Turn 3 before losing second for one final time at Turn 6.

The late battling allowed Browning to scamper free and win by a commanding-looking 1.6s, as he returned to the top of the podium.

After a fierce race, Mini and Beganovic completed the podium order with Mansell the unlucky man in fourth – although the Australian described the race, which he had started from 11th, as “the best race of my life” over team radio.

Browning now heads the standings on 106 points from Mini, with Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) dropping from first to third after finishing ninth and claiming only two points. Beganovic is now 26 points off the lead, with only four weekends remaining.