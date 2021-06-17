Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3

The Red Bull Junior, who is driving for Trident this year, said he is “very thankful for the last name I have and for the benefits” but said “in one way it only gets you so far.”

Doohan, 18, also said “it would be a lot more were I to take the two-wheeled route.”

His father won five consecutive 500cc World Championships between 1994 and 1998, with only Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez having won more.

Jack had a tough start in F3, finishing 26th for HWA Racelab last year and failing to score a single point.

But he currently sits fifth in the drivers’ championship, with 21 points and one podium from the first round in Barcelona.

Asked if he felt any surname pressure, Doohan said: “I’m obviously very thankful for the last name I have and for the benefits, but you know, in one way it only gets you so far.

"Especially in this game, you don’t perform then you’re out. I feel like after last year I’m very lucky to get another opportunity this year, and a chance to show my potential.

“But on the pressure side of things, I feel like you know, as you said, it would be a lot more were I to take the two-wheeled route, so on the four-wheeled route obviously there’s the slightest bit of pressure, probably.

"It stands out maybe a little bit more on a level especially probably if you’re not performing.

“But hey, I’m putting that kind of not performing stage in the past and focus on myself, making sure that I’m the best I can be with the team around me and the car I’ve got and hopefully then enjoying the pressure, in a way, if that makes sense.”

F3 returns in support of the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend.

