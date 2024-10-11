DAMS joins F3 for 2025, replacing Jenzer Motorsport

Formula 3 has confirmed that DAMS will join the grid in place of Jenzer for the next three-year cycle.

The move sees the French outfit expand its operation beyond only a single series focus for the first time since ex-Formula 1 driver Charles Pic bought the team in 2022, when it ceased operating in Formula E to leave Formula 2 as its only project.

DAMS was last present at the third tier of motorsport in 2017 when it withdrew from the GP3 series.

Founded by Jean-Paul Driot and Rene Arnoux in 1989, DAMS has largely operated in single-seater championships and been a mainstay of F2 since its previous guise as GP2 began in 2005, winning the 2019 teams championship with Sergio Sette Camara and Nicholas Latifi.

Since its formation out of the ashes of the GBDA team in which Driot and Arnoux also had an interest, it has earned drivers' titles in Formula 3000 and GP2 with Erik Comas, Olivier Panis, Jean-Christophe Boullion, Romain Grosjean, Davide Valsecchi and Jolyon Palmer.

It also enjoyed success in the Formula Renault 3.5 championship, and A1 Grand Prix.

Pic bought out Olivier and Gregory Driot, who had assumed control of the team following their father's death in 2019.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected to enter a Formula 3 team from next season for the next three years.

DAMS previously competed in GP3 Photo by: Motorsport Images

“This is a logical step for us as we’re already competing in F2, and this latest endeavour means we can develop younger drivers from our F3 programme into our F2 team, using systems we have put in place to support and train drivers on the technical side.

“The main objective of this first campaign is to develop a competitive car, like we’ve done in F2 this year.

“Starting the championship with the arrival of a brand-new car is great timing, as we can reuse our methods that we’ve developed over the years.

“We’ve put together a very experienced technical team with proven engineers alongside good mechanics, so I’m confident we can deliver strong performances in Formula 3 over the coming seasons and be a contender at the front of the field.”

All of the other nine existing teams will remain on the grid for the coming cycle.

Championship CEO Bruno Michel added: “For the next three-year cycle, we have retained nine of our current teams.

“Their level of professionalism and expertise guarantee the best preparation for the young drivers who aspire to progress to the highest levels of motorsport.

“To complete the grid, we welcome DAMS to the list of selected teams. We know them very well from the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Their pedigree and level of performance make them the perfect addition to the F3 field.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andreas Jenzer and everyone at Jenzer Motorsport for their commitment to Formula 3 since the beginning of the category.

Jenzer bows out after a long stint in the GP3/F3 championship, having won its first race in 2010 Photo by: Motorsport Images

“They have left their mark in the championship, and I completely respect their decision to focus now on new challenges.”

Jenzer won the very first round of the GP3 championship with Pal Varhaug in 2010, when it finished third in the teams' standings.

That result was matched in 2017, but results were harder to come by following the merger with European Formula 3 to form the current FIA F3 championship in 2019.

Taylor Barnard became the Swiss squad's final F3 race winner in the Spa feature contest in 2023.