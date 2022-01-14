Correa remains with ART for 2022 Formula 3 season

Correa made a sensational comeback with the team last season, following the horrific crash at the aborted 2019 Formula 2 round at Spa-Francorchamps which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

In that accident, Correa suffered serious injuries to his legs and was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, Correa gained sufficient mobility in his legs to return to racing and joined ART in F3 for the 2021 season, partnering Frederik Vesti and Alexander Smolyar.

The Ecuadorian-American driver finished 21st in the drivers' standings in his first year back in the saddle, taking 11 points in the year with a best finish of sixth in the opening Paul Ricard sprint.

“I am very glad to stay one more year with ART Grand Prix and build on our first season together," said Correa.

"2021 was not an easy season for me, with lots of work being done both on the sporting side but with the rehabilitation and medical progress in my legs.

“I feel that this season is an opportunity for me to start on a much higher level and get back to where I can be. I want to give a big thank you to ART and my partners for their continuous support, I believe it will be a good year.”

Correa had enjoyed a strong debut campaign in F2 prior to his accident, finishing on the podium twice for the then Sauber-backed Charouz Racing System squad.

He rejoined Charouz for last year's F2 post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit in a bid to extend his time behind the wheel of a racing car having spent the entirety of 2020 in recovery.

"Juan Manuel provided positive feedback by fitting in perfectly with the team and making progress after missing a year due to that pivotal event in his career," said ART team boss Sebastien Philippe.

"His strength of character has enabled him to rediscover his joy behind the wheel and to fight regularly in the top 10. In 2022, with the help of ART Grand Prix, he will be keen to take an additional step in his goals, to be even closer to the front and to participate in the team’s ambition to win both championships."

Correa partners Formula Regional European Championship winner Gregoire Saucy at the team, who topped the final day of post-season testing at Valencia with ART. The team's third driver is yet to be announced.