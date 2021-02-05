Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo

shares
comments
Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo
By:

Campos Racing has signed rising Italian single-seater star Lorenzo Colombo to its FIA Formula 3 Championship squad.

The 20-year-old will make the step up to FIA F3 after two impressive seasons in the hotly contested Formula Renault Eurocup.

Colombo finished fourth and fifth overall respectively in 2019 and 2020 Eurocup campaigns, scoring three race wins each season.     

The former Italian Formula 4 driver is the second driver confirmed in Campos Racing’s F3 stable following Thursday's confirmation of Amaury Cordeel.

Colombo has previously raced for Campos having made two starts for the team in the 2017 Euroformula Open series. 

“I am extremely excited to be joining the FIA F3 grid with Campos Racing,” said Colombo. 

“I can’t wait to start working with the team in order to learn as much as I can before the start of the season. 

“I'm feeling ready to give my best as a racing driver.”

Campos sporting director Adrian Campos Jr added: “I would like to welcome Lorenzo to the team on behalf of all Campos Racing and especially my father Adrian Campos.

“We have been trying to make this partnership possible in the past seasons without success for a number of different reasons. 

“Lorenzo has always been very close to the team and he was that kind of driver my father followed since we first met already four years ago. 

“I am sure Lorenzo will manage to demonstrate during this season why my father believed in him and rated him as an extremely talented driver of huge potential.”

Campos Racing will sadly be without its likeable founder Adrian Campos Sr this season following his passing last week.

The FIA Formula 3 season is set to kick off at the Spanish Grand Prix on 7-9 May.  

FIA F3 Championship 2021 Grid so far

Prema Racing: Arthur Leclerc, Dennis Hauger, Olli Caldwell
Trident: TBA,TBA,TBA
ART Grand Prix: Frederik Vesti, Aleksandr Smolyar, Juan Manuel Correa
Hitech Grand Prix: Jak Crawford, Ayumu Iwasa, Roman Stanek
HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Rafael Villagomez, Oliver Rasmussen
MP Motorsport: TBA,TBA,TBA
Campos Racing: Amaury Cordeel, Lorenzo Colombo,TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing: Jonny Edgar, TBA,TBA
Jenzer Motorsport: Calan Williams, Pierre-Louis Chovet, TBA
Charouz Racing System: TBA,TBA,TBA

Series FIA F3
Drivers Lorenzo Colombo
Teams Campos Racing
Author Tom Howard

