Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up
FIA F3 Testing report

Bortoleto fastest in F3 Jerez post-season test

Gabriel Bortoleto topped the timesheets in the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Jerez, setting the fastest overall lap on Thursday for Trident. 

Megan White
By:
Bortoleto fastest in F3 Jerez post-season test
Listen to this article

The Brazilian, who currently drives for R-ace GP in the Formula Regional European Championship, set a 1m29.554s on Thursday morning as the quickest time of the three-day test. 

Franco Colapinto’s best time on Friday was the second-quickest overall, a 1m29.617s in his MP Motorsport-run car, with Gabriele Mini’s Wednesday-topping time for Hitech the third-best. 

The three-day event featured over 30 young drivers hoping to take part in the championship in 2023, at least 10 of whom have already competed in the series. 

Day 1 

Gabriele Mini set the fastest time of the day for Hitech, with the FRECA driver setting a 1m30.499s to top the timesheet during the morning session. 

He led the day from ART’s Kaylen Frederick and Pepe Marti, driving for Campos, with all the quickest times set before lunch. 

Frederick was the first driver to prompt the red flags, going off through the Turn 6 gravel, before Mini found the barriers at Turn 10 with 50 minutes remaining. 

Frederick was quickest in the afternoon, with the 2022 Hitech driver setting a 1m31.275s in the final hour of running. 

FRECA standings leader Dino Beganovic was second-quickest in the second half of the day for Prema, with ART driver Gregoire Saucy in third. 

Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) also found the Turn 10 barriers in the afternoon running with 10 minutes left on the clock. 

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Day 2 

The quickest times came again in the morning session on Thursday, with Bortoleto topping the timesheet for Trident with a 1m29.554s. 

Marti was second-fastest ahead of Zak O’Sullivan, with the 2022 Carlin driver taking part in the test with Prema. 

The first red flag came an hour into running, with current ADAC F4 driver Taylor Barnard running off at Turn 10 in his Jenzer-run car. 

Roberto Faria (ART) then went off at Turn 8, prompting a brief red flag. 

Marti led the afternoon running from Mini and Paul Aron, running for Prema.  

Barnard went off again in the afternoon session, this time at Turn 8, with Mini then touching the barriers at Turn 10 for a second stoppage. 

Bortoleto caused the third red flag, also at Turn 10, before Barnard went off at the same place with 20 minutes remaining. 

Day 3 

Franco Colapinto, who drove for VAR in 2022, topped the final day of the test, setting a 1m29.617s for MP Motorsport during the morning session. 

He led Friday’s running from Euroformula Open driver Oliver Goethe and Bortoleto. 

The first red flag came early in the morning after Hadrien David made contact with the Turn 10 barriers in his Carlin-run car before a second stoppage came shortly after as Max Esterson went off at Turn 14. 

Faria then prompted a third red flag after becoming beached in the gravel at Turn 5. 

With 30 minutes remaining, Charouz’s Nicola Marinangeli beached his car at Turn 8, before another halt in proceedings with 10 minutes remaining, courtesy of David at Turn 10 again. 

Barnard led in the afternoon, with a 1m31.280s, ahead of Marti and Campos Racing’s Hugh Barter. 

He topped the timesheet within the first half hour in a comparatively calmer afternoon session which saw no red flags, though the yellows were briefly thrown to recover Brad Benavides’ ART-run car after he hit the Turn 5 barriers. 

Kaylen Frederick, ART Grand Prix

Kaylen Frederick, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

shares
comments
Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up
Previous article

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up
Megan White More from
Megan White
Doohan: Alpine F1 discussions add motivation to perform in F2
Formula 1

Doohan: Alpine F1 discussions add motivation to perform in F2

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up
FIA F3

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Bortoleto fastest in F3 Jerez post-season test
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bortoleto fastest in F3 Jerez post-season test

Gabriel Bortoleto topped the timesheets in the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Jerez, setting the fastest overall lap on Thursday for Trident. 

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up
FIA F3 FIA F3

Montoya, Fittipaldi among F3 Jerez post-season test line-up

Sebastian Montoya and Emerson Fittipaldi Jr are among those confirmed to take part in the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Jerez.

How a red-flagged race determined F3 champion Martins' destiny
FIA F3 FIA F3

How a red-flagged race determined F3 champion Martins' destiny

Leading from the start of the 2022 FIA Formula 3 season, Victor Martins sat a champion in waiting as a red-flagged race decided his destiny. Much like the way he was crowned, it hasn’t always been straightforward for the determined Frenchman.

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

FIA Formula 2 and 3 CEO Bruno Michel says it’s “never good to end a championship like that” after the title-deciding F3 race at Monza was red-flagged.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.