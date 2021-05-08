Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

By:

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar won the first FIA Formula 3 race of the season in Spain, which ended under a safety car.

The Russian driver, who started second, took the lead from Carlin’s Jonny Edgar on the fourth lap of 22 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, snatching the spot with DRS at Turn 1 after a tight battle in the first few laps.

It was his first ever podium, taking the top step and giving him 15 points, with an added two bonus points for the fastest lap

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished in second in his second-ever podium finish, taking 12 points, and MP Motorsport’s rookie Caio Collet took third on his debut, giving him 10 points.

Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, finished in fourth, while Carlin’s Jonny Edgar, who started on pole, finished in fifth.

The safety car was deployed on lap 19 after the HWA Racelab of Oliver Rasmussen ended up in the gravel.

Smolyar had broken the DRS train by lap eight, giving him more than 1.5 seconds on Edgar in second place and extending that lead to more than two seconds by the 12th lap.

Carlin’s Ido Cohen’s car ground to a halt on the track during the formation lap, forcing the start to be aborted and inducing another formation lap for the other 29 drivers while he was towed back to the pitlane.

Despite Edgar having a great getaway and remaining in first for the initial few laps, he dropped down to fourth by the 16th lap as his tyres wore away, before being overtaken Sargeant the following lap.

The Premas charged through the middle of the field during the opening lap, but only managed a best of P6 for Olli Caldwell, with Dennis Hauger, who will be on pole tomorrow, in P8.

Arthur Leclerc was forced to pit on lap 14 after a rear left puncture, dropping him down the running order to 29th – second to last – before finishing in 28th.

Trident’s Jack Doohan, who qualified P2 yesterday, meaning he started P11 in this race, dropped down the order to 19th during the first lap but eventually finished 17th.

The top 12 of this morning’s race is reversed to form the grid for this afternoon’s race, with Charouz’s Enzo Fittipaldi starting on pole.

Trident’s David Schumacher will start second, with HWA Racelab’s Matteo Nannini and MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on the second row.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix  
2 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1.500
3 18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.900
4 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2.100
5 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 2.400
6 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 2.800
7 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 3.400
8 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 3.800
9 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.100
10 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 4.500
11 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 4.900
12 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 5.300
13 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 5.700
14 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 6.200
15 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 7.200
16 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 7.700
17 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 10.000
18 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.300
19 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 11.200
20 31 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11.800
21 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.400
22 24 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 13.900
23 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 14.100
24 27 Pierre-Louis Chovet Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18.000
25 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18.300
26 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 20.500
27 20 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 21.000
28 2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 21.400
29 23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 38.000
30 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG  
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Alexander Smolyar
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Megan White

