Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

By:

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger took victory in the third race of the weekend in Barcelona, leading every lap from pole.

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

Taking his second podium, but his first for the Italian outfit, Red Bull junior Hauger led every lap from the green flag after taking pole on Friday by just 0.006s in the opening qualifying session of the season.

Red Bull stablemate Jack Doohan took second after starting in that position, trailing by almost four seconds, with HWA Racelab's Matteo Nannini, who started fourth, in third.

Hauger's teammate Olli Caldwell finished fourth, with MP Motorsport's Victor Martins in fifth.

It was four wide at Turn 1 on the first lap, but Hauger kept the lead.

There was a battle for third in lap nine, with Doohan snatching third from Martins, before passing Nannini on lap 12 to take second.

Hauger had built a comfortable lead by lap 13, running 3.3 seconds ahead of Doohan, way beyond the one-second DRS window.

By lap 18, Caldwell had passed Martins.

On the penultimate lap, Trident's Clement Novalak, who finished fourth in Race 2, took sixth from Sargeant, before Vesti and Collet also passed the American driver.

Doohan's teammate Clement Novalak finished sixth, with ART Grand Prix's Frederik Vesti in seventh and MP Motorsport's Caio Collet in eighth.

The points finishers were completed by Charouz Racing System's Logan Sargeant in ninth and Hitech Grand Prix's Roman Stanek in tenth.

ART GP's Alexander Smolyar took his maiden win at the first race of the weekend on Saturday morning under a safety car finish, having started second after the top 12 from qualifying were reversed.

Caldwell took the top step of the podium during the second race on Saturday afternoon after a chaotic race involving two safety cars and two crashes amid tussles for the lead.

The next round of F3 will take place alongside the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, from June 25-27.

Cla Driver Team Time
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam -
2 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 3.700
3 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 6.100
4 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 8.100
5 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.500
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 12.300
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 13.400
8 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.000
9 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.400
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 15.400
11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 16.000
12 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 16.600
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 17.200
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 21.200
15 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 26.100
16 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 31.700
17 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 32.300
18 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 32.600
19 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 33.200
20 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 33.800
21 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 34.000
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 37.200
23 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37.900
24 Pierre-Louis Chovet Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 38.500
25 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 39.200
26 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 40.500
27 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 53.600
28 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1 lap
29 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1 lap
30 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1 lap
View full results
shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2

Previous article

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Megan White

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

13h
2
Formula 1

Steiner: “Not fair” to keep F1 staff on the road for six weeks

1h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

1h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

3h
Latest news
Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

38m
Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2

19h
Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener
Video Inside
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

May 8, 2021
Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

May 7, 2021
Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

May 7, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
19h

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3

More from
Megan White
Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2 Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener Barcelona
Video Inside
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Trending Today

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

Steiner: “Not fair” to keep F1 staff on the road for six weeks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: “Not fair” to keep F1 staff on the road for six weeks

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull poaching could be good for Mercedes

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Latest news

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger dominates Race 3 from pole

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Caldwell victorious as leaders tangle twice in Race 2

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: ART's Smolyar scores maiden win in season opener

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan
FIA F3 FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.