Previous
FIA F3 / Spielberg II / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

shares
comments
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 8:30 AM

ART Grand Prix driver Theo Pourchaire scored his first FIA Formula 3 victory in Austria after Jake Hughes and Liam Lawson collided while fighting for the lead with three laps to go.

A brilliant battle between Hughes and Lawson looked set for a final-lap shootout to decide the win but the pair then tagged in a clumsy Turn 4 collision, forcing them both to retire.

Pourchaire claimed the early advantage after he blitzed his start from second on the grid to hold the inside line and pass polesitter Hughes on the run to Turn 1.

Despite HWA pilot Hughes trying to retaliate around the outside for much of the opening lap, 16-year-old Pourchaire retained a cautious lead but could never break the tow.

With DRS activated on lap three, Hughes and MP Motorsport driver Lawson ducked into the slipstream on the run to Turn 4 and both managed to pass Pourchaire in the braking zone.

Lawson then held the inside line into the corner, promoting him into first place thanks to an excellent double overtake with Hughes emerging in second.

From there on Turn 4 proved to be the flashpoint, as Hughes retaliated a lap later with DRS to pass and hold a 0.5-second margin at the end of the lap as the top four cars ran clear.

After a couple of aborted attempts on Hughes, Lawson finally made his move at the same corner on lap 11 down the inside in his bid to become the first repeat winner of 2020.

The Hitech driver was then given a period of respite behind the safety car, called when Sophia Floersch spun across the front of Alexander Smolyar and smeared her Campos Racing machine down the barrier.

Although Lawson complained the neutralised pace was too slow, he aced the restart to keep Hughes at bay in the first two laps that passed without DRS assistance.

But as DRS came back into play, Hughes made a quick challenge for the lead into Turn 3 although he locked up at the apex as he passed, which gave Lawson a superior run to Turn 4 to reclaim the lead.

In what appeared to be a two-horse battle for the eventual spoils, Hughes again used DRS to attempt a pass around the outside of Turn 4.

As Lawson hugged the inside to keep hold of position, he tagged the kerb, which unsettled the car and he slid into the side of Hughes, forcing the Briton out onto the gravel.

Both suffered terminal suspension damage and retired before the next corner, which promoted Pourchaire into an unlikely lead.

As proceedings finished behind the safety car, he scored his first FIA F3 win over Logan Sargeant for Prema – who started fifth – and Trident's David Beckmann.

Richard Verschoor (MP) ran home fourth ahead of points leader Oscar Piastri (Prema), while race one winner Frederik Vesti came home eighth.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 24  
2 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 24 0.464
3 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 24 0.674
4 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 1.102
5 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.805
6 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 24 1.876
7 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell United Kingdom HitechGP 24 2.197
8 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 24 2.594
9 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 24 3.017
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 24 3.324
11 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 24 3.662
12 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 24 3.968
13 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 24 4.263
14 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 4.540
15 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed United Kingdom Carlin 24 5.398
16 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 5.786
17 25 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.412
18 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.592
19 19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 8.379
20 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 24 8.588
21 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24 8.924
22 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 24 9.736
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 10.011
24 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 11.342
25 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 23 1 Lap
  5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 20  
  15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 20  
  28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 19  
  31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 10  
  22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 7  
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg II
Drivers Theo Pourchaire
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Matt Kew

