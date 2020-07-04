Top events
FIA F3 / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 9:14 AM

Renault junior Oscar Piastri took victory in the opening race of the new FIA Formula 3 season at the Red Bull Ring after surviving a first-corner clash that ended poleman Sebastian Fernandez's race.

Australian driver Peroni, who was taken on to the Renault F1 junior programme thanks to his 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup success, was part of a three-abreast battle for the lead going into the first corner.

Poleman Fernandez was slow away, allowing fellow front-row starter Lirim Zendeli up the inside towards Turn 1, and Piastri, from third on the grid, into the middle. 

Piastri got pincered between the two and appeared to try to back out, but as Fernandez turned in from the outside there was a collision, which pitched Fernandez off the track, and the ART Grand Prix driver retired to the pits with damage to his right-rear.

Piastri barely lost momentum, and was able to slipstream Zendeli up the hill to the Turn 3 hairpin, passing the German around the outside for the lead.

While Prema Racing starlet Piastri raced into the distance, Trident driver Zendeli focused on defending from a train comprising Logan Sargeant (Prema), Alex Peroni (Campos Racing) and Frederik Vesti (Prema).

Sargeant managed to pass Zendeli around the outside of the tight Turn 4 right-hander on the fifth lap, but got two wheels on the grass and conceded the position once again.

One lap later he tried again at the same place and, with Zendeli appearing relatively uncomfortable on the brakes, Peroni was also able to get past too.

At that point, Sargeant was 3.2 seconds behind Prema teammate Piastri, and the gap grew over the next couple of laps, but then the American began to chip away at the margin.

Once the shadowing Peroni became less of a threat, Sargeant began to reel in Piastri. The gap dipped under 2.0s with two laps remaining, and it was 1.6s at the flag.

Peroni set fastest lap in his pursuit of Sargeant on his way to making it two Australians on the podium, while Vesti – who passed Zendeli on lap nine – was also close at hand and completed a Prema 1-2-4.

Last year’s Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor challenged Vesti on the opening lap, but put two wheels of his MP Motorsport car in the gravel at Turn 4 and dropped back behind David Beckmann and Liam Lawson.

Red Bull Junior Lawson passed Beckmann on the ninth lap for sixth, but the Hitech GP driver couldn’t sufficiently close the gap to Beckmann’s Trident team-mate Zendeli.

Beckmann and Verschoor spent most of the race in seventh and eighth, with just a small margin to Alexander Smolyar (ART), reigning BRDC Formula 3 champion Clement Novalak (Carlin) and Bent Viscaal (MP Motorsport).

The order didn’t change, meaning Novalak claimed the final point and pole for Sunday’s reversed-grid race, with new rules meaning it is the top 10 reversed rather than the eight of before.

Jake Hughes, fifth on the grid, pitted at the end of the formation lap for attention to the left-rear of his HWA Racelab car, joined the race late and finished 28th.

New Red Bull Junior Igor Fraga, who started from the back following qualifying problems, made commendable progress to 16th from the 30-car field.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 24  
2 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.600
3 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 24 3.000
4 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 24 4.000
5 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 24 7.400
6 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 24 10.800
7 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 24 12.800
8 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 13.800
9 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24 14.100
10 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 24 14.500
11 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 15.400
12 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell United Kingdom HitechGP 24 22.300
13 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 24 22.900
14 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 24 25.200
15 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 24 26.600
16 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 27.100
17 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 27.500
18 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 24 27.800
19 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 29.200
20 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 24 29.500
21 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 29.900
22 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 24 30.300
23 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed United Kingdom Carlin 24 30.800
24 19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 31.100
25 25 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 35.200
26 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 24 35.800
27 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 36.300
28 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 24 37.500
29 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 23  
  9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 1  
View full results
Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
FIA F3 / FIA F3
55m

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole

Red Bull Ring F3: Beckmann tops first practice of 2020
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Beckmann tops first practice of 2020

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview
FIA F2 / FIA F2

The future of F2 and F3: The Bruno Michel interview

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg
Drivers Oscar Piastri
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Marcus Simmons

