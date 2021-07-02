Austria F3: Doohan tops Friday practice from Caldwell

The Australian Trident driver set a 1m19.745s lap to go quickest after a tyre change towards the end of the session sent times tumbling.

Doohan enters the weekend off the back of a feature race win at the last round at Paul Ricard last month.

The Red Bull Junior led from Caldwell, driving for Prema, and Crawford, the youngest driver on the grid at just 16-years-old.

Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, finished in fourth for Charouz Racing System, with ART Grand Prix's Alexander Smolyar in fifth and Prema driver Arthur Leclerc in sixth.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger, who won the first feature race of the season in Barcelona, only managed seventh place.

Smolyar set an early quick time of 1m21.531s, before Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) went top, shaving a tenth of Smolyar's time, before he too was pipped to the top spot by Dennis Hauger in the Prema car.

Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) was the first driver to break into the 1m20s, setting a 1m20.548 to go fastest, while others also broke into the bracket shortly after.

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing, leads Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

By the halfway point, Hauger led from Collet and his teammate Victor Martins, who sits second in the drivers championship.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) was placed under investigation for breaching track limits, with others including Doohan having times deleted. Campos Racing driver Amaury Cordeel and David Schumacher (Trident) saw the black and white flag for their infractions.

With less than ten minutes to go, two of the top three were Prema drivers, with Collet in second.

With fresh tyres on at the end of the session, Caldwell became the first driver to set a 1m19s time, going fastest before Doohan beat him to the top spot.

The drivers will return to the grid this afternoon for qualifying, setting the grid for Sunday's feature race. The grid for Saturday's first sprint race will be set by reversing the top ten finishers in that session.