How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
FIA F3 / Spielberg Practice report

Austria F3: Doohan tops Friday practice from Caldwell

By:

Jack Doohan topped the timesheet in FIA Formula 3 practice in Austria, leading from Olli Caldwell and Jak Crawford.

Austria F3: Doohan tops Friday practice from Caldwell

The Australian Trident driver set a 1m19.745s lap to go quickest after a tyre change towards the end of the session sent times tumbling.

Doohan enters the weekend off the back of a feature race win at the last round at Paul Ricard last month.

The Red Bull Junior led from Caldwell, driving for Prema, and Crawford, the youngest driver on the grid at just 16-years-old.

Sargeant, the highest placed returning driver from last year, finished in fourth for Charouz Racing System, with ART Grand Prix's Alexander Smolyar in fifth and Prema driver Arthur Leclerc in sixth.

Championship leader Dennis Hauger, who won the first feature race of the season in Barcelona, only managed seventh place.

Smolyar set an early quick time of 1m21.531s, before Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) went top, shaving a tenth of Smolyar's time, before he too was pipped to the top spot by Dennis Hauger in the Prema car.

Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) was the first driver to break into the 1m20s, setting a 1m20.548 to go fastest, while others also broke into the bracket shortly after.

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing, leads Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing

Olli Caldwell, Prema Racing, leads Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

By the halfway point, Hauger led from Collet and his teammate Victor Martins, who sits second in the drivers championship.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) was placed under investigation for breaching track limits, with others including Doohan having times deleted. Campos Racing driver Amaury Cordeel and David Schumacher (Trident) saw the black and white flag for their infractions.

With less than ten minutes to go, two of the top three were Prema drivers, with Collet in second.

With fresh tyres on at the end of the session, Caldwell became the first driver to set a 1m19s time, going fastest before Doohan beat him to the top spot.

The drivers will return to the grid this afternoon for qualifying, setting the grid for Sunday's feature race. The grid for Saturday's first sprint race will be set by reversing the top ten finishers in that session.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 18 1'19.745  
2 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'19.970 0.225
3 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'19.974 0.229
4 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 1'20.010 0.265
5 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 25 1'20.018 0.273
6 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'20.055 0.310
7 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'20.078 0.333
8 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 23 1'20.094 0.349
9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 23 1'20.134 0.389
10 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 24 1'20.190 0.445
11 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 25 1'20.291 0.546
12 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 25 1'20.424 0.679
13 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25 1'20.469 0.724
14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 24 1'20.475 0.730
15 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 1'20.487 0.742
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 1'20.496 0.751
17 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 21 1'20.534 0.789
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 1'20.693 0.948
19 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'20.753 1.008
20 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'20.888 1.143
21 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 1'20.942 1.197
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 24 1'20.945 1.200
23 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 21 1'20.949 1.204
24 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 24 1'21.125 1.380
25 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 11 1'21.145 1.400
26 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'21.317 1.572
27 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 24 1'21.407 1.662
28 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'21.537 1.792
29 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'21.593 1.848
30 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 1'21.847 2.102
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3
Austria F3: Doohan tops Friday practice from Caldwell

Austria F3: Doohan tops Friday practice from Caldwell

