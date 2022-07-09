Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win, heartbreak for Correa

Jak Crawford claimed his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Austria, starting third before snatching the lead from Caio Collet to secure victory. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win, heartbreak for Correa
The Prema Racing driver started third, dropping to fourth before a heartbreaking mechanical issue for Juan Manuel Correa put him out of the race, promoting the American. 

He fought past Franco Colapinto, diving down the inside on lap 10 to take second, before sweeping round the outside of Collet at turn 10 on lap 14 for the lead. 

By lap 17 he led by 0.7s, and held on despite Collet’s DRS advantage to take his first series win. 

Collet took second, his best result of the year so far, while Colapinto held off a charging Leclerc for third, the Monegasque driver having made up five places to take fourth. 

Polesitter Collet held the lead of the line at the start, while Colapinto and Crawford tussled for third, the former emerging in front. 

Correa took the lead before racing was neutralised by a safety car, prompted by Rafael Villagomez’s stranded VAR car after contact with David Vidales, who pitted for a new front wing. 

Racing resumed on lap four, with the Trident pair of Roman Stanek and Zane Maloney tussling into Tturn 4, while further back, Ollie Bearman, Kaylen Frederick and Arthur Leclerc fought for eighth. 

Heartbreak came for Correa on lap six, the ART driver suffering a mechanical issue on the start-finish straight and plummeting down the order. 

Bearman and Leclerc passed Stanek into sixth and seventh on lap eight before the virtual safety car was deployed the following lap, with William Alatalo suffering a mechanical issue in his Jenzer..  

The safety car came out again on lap 11, with Bearman and Maloney making contact after the pair went into turn 5 three-wide with Leclerc, ending the Trident driver’s race. 

Crawford took the lead shortly after racing resumed on lap 14 after a fierce battle through turns 4 to 8 with Collet. 

Crawford had a lead of 0.7s by lap 17, while further back Edgar and Stanek traded places for fifth. 

Leclerc was rapidly closing on Colapinto by the penultimate lap, but was unable to make it past by the chequered flag. 

Bearman had made it back up to sixth by the end of the race, but a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an early battle with Frederick dropped him to 16th. 

Stanek finished fifth, with Frederick in sixth and Edgar in seventh. Championship leader Martins, Alexander Smolyar and feature race polesitter Isack Hadjar rounded off the top 10. 

F3 Austria - Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 5 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam  
2 10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 0.600
3 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1.000
4 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1.200
5 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 2.300
6 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 6.100
7 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 7.200
8 7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 7.500
9 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.100
10 18 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 8.500
11 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 8.900
12 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 9.300
13 22 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 9.700
14 23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.300
15 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 10.500
16 6 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 10.600
17 31 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 11.200
18 12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 12.400
19 27 Brad Benavides Carlin 16.100
20 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17.100
21 21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 19.700
22 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19.900
23 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 21.100
24 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 21.600
25 28 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 50.500
26 15 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 54.400
  3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident  
  25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
  9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix  
  30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing  
View full results
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
