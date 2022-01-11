Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Prema signs dual F4 champion Bearman for FIA F3
FIA F3 News

Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022

By:

Arthur Leclerc will stay with Prema Racing for his second season in FIA Formula 3 in 2022, and will also continue his association with the Ferrari Drivers' Academy.

Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022

The Monegasque driver took two wins in his rookie season in 2021 at Monza and Zandvoort, as well as pole and P2 in Budapest, finishing 10th in the standings with 79 points.

Leclerc said: "I am extremely happy to continue the work we started with PREMA Racing in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

"I think we did a good job last year, and 2022 will be a good opportunity to put together everything we have learned so far. I cannot wait for the season to start."

Leclerc's teammate Dennis Hauger took the F3 drivers' title in 2021, while the team narrowly missed out on the teams' championship to Trident. Olli Caldwell, who completed their line-up, finished in eighth.

The 21-year-old previously competed in Formula Regional European for the Italian outfit, finishing second in 2020 with six wins and 15 podiums.

His single-seater career began in French F4 in 2018, where he finished fifth, before taking second in ADAC F4 the following season.

Team Principal Rene Rosin added: "It is great to continue our collaboration with Arthur. I am sure that he will carry on the progress we saw in 2021 when he showed he had the potential to be a frontrunner.

"Last year's experience with the challenging three-race weekends will definitely help him navigate the events with a great focus, which will surely benefit the whole team."

Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing

Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking after the conclusion of the 2021 season, Rosin said it had been a "good season" but said they had "lost a few points sometimes that compromise the title."

He said: "It's been a good season. Of course, I would prefer to win also the Formula Three championship, because there's been a few factors that... Nothing to take out, credit to Trident, because of course they've done an amazing job.

"But I think we have lost a few points sometimes that compromise the title. But again, it's something very important having won the team championship twice in a row, I would say in the last six season in GP2 and F2, we won four times.

"The drivers' championship we won three times, and one time we were second in 2017 that we lost in the last race to Russian Time at the time, now Virtuosi.

"I think all the people have deserved a great credit of all the jobs they've done, from every mechanics and engineers, because they've done an amazing job."

shares
comments
Prema signs dual F4 champion Bearman for FIA F3
Previous article

Prema signs dual F4 champion Bearman for FIA F3
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Pourchaire extends ART stay in Formula 2 for 2022 season
Video Inside
FIA F2

Pourchaire extends ART stay in Formula 2 for 2022 season

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Latest news

Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022
FIA F3 FIA F3

Arthur Leclerc stays with Prema for FIA F3 in 2022

Prema signs dual F4 champion Bearman for FIA F3
FIA F3 FIA F3

Prema signs dual F4 champion Bearman for FIA F3

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Future W Series champions could get FIA F3 seat, says Mouton

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams
FIA F2 FIA F2

Trident F2 test for F3 podium finisher Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top.

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore Prime

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

Igor Fraga has a more colourful career behind him than any other driver on the FIA Formula 3 grid, and now he's beginning to become as recognised for his talents in real racing as in the virtual world.

FIA F3
Jun 21, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.