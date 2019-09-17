Top events
Zandvoort replaces Paul Ricard on F2 calendar

Zandvoort replaces Paul Ricard on F2 calendar
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 10:20 AM

Paul Ricard will not feature on the Formula 1 support series calendar in 2020, with the F2 and F3 championships both visiting Zandvoort and Bahrain next season.

New events joining the grand prix racing calendar for 2020 gave the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series organisers more flexibility when it came to choosing events.

The only new addition to the F2 calendar is Zandvoort, the Dutch circuit joining F1 for the first time since 1985. 

Paul Ricard in France is the event making way, as F2 maintains a 12-round calendar.

The bigger changes come for F3, which this year didn't start until Barcelona in May, but the addition of Bahrain helps to spread the season out more and give it a March start date, the same as F2.

Zandvoort is before Spain, so that helps shorten the gap between the new early start and the 2019 season opener, Barcelona.

Teams had claimed that an additional round in F3 would be beneficial if it didn't alter budgets dramatically, and most in the paddock backed having an additional round.

Motorsport.com understands pre-season tests in Bahrain are also being discussed for F2 and F3.

Macau is set to remain as a non-championship event attended by the FIA Formula 3 Championship teams as it is this year.

2020 F2 calendar:

Date
Venue
20-22 March
Sakhir, Bahrain
01-03 May
Zandvoort, Netherlands
08-10 May
Barcelona, Spain
21-23 May
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
05-07 June
Baku, Azerbaijan
03-05 July
Spielberg, Austria
17-19 July
Silverstone, Great Britain
31 July-02 August
Budapest, Hungary
28-30 August
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
04-06 September
Monza, Italy
25-27 September
Sochi, Russia
27-29 November
Yas Marina, UAE

2020 F3 calendar:

Date
Venue
20-22 March
Sakhir, Bahrain
01-03 May
Zandvoort, Netherlands
08-10 May
Barcelona, Spain
03-05 July
Spielberg, Austria
17-19 July
Silverstone, Great Britain
31 July-02 August
Budapest, Hungary
28-30 August
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
04-06 September
Monza, Italy
25-27 September
Sochi, Russia
Series FIA F2 , FIA F3
Author Jack Benyon

