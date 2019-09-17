Zandvoort replaces Paul Ricard on F2 calendar

New events joining the grand prix racing calendar for 2020 gave the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series organisers more flexibility when it came to choosing events.

The only new addition to the F2 calendar is Zandvoort, the Dutch circuit joining F1 for the first time since 1985.

Paul Ricard in France is the event making way, as F2 maintains a 12-round calendar.

The bigger changes come for F3, which this year didn't start until Barcelona in May, but the addition of Bahrain helps to spread the season out more and give it a March start date, the same as F2.

Zandvoort is before Spain, so that helps shorten the gap between the new early start and the 2019 season opener, Barcelona.

Teams had claimed that an additional round in F3 would be beneficial if it didn't alter budgets dramatically, and most in the paddock backed having an additional round.

Motorsport.com understands pre-season tests in Bahrain are also being discussed for F2 and F3.

Macau is set to remain as a non-championship event attended by the FIA Formula 3 Championship teams as it is this year.

2020 F2 calendar:

Date Venue 20-22 March Sakhir, Bahrain 01-03 May Zandvoort, Netherlands 08-10 May Barcelona, Spain 21-23 May Monte-Carlo, Monaco 05-07 June Baku, Azerbaijan 03-05 July Spielberg, Austria 17-19 July Silverstone, Great Britain 31 July-02 August Budapest, Hungary 28-30 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 04-06 September Monza, Italy 25-27 September Sochi, Russia 27-29 November Yas Marina, UAE

2020 F3 calendar: