© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
FIA F2 / Baku / Race report

Baku F2: Latifi survives carnage to win Race 2


21m ago

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Nicholas Latifi extended his points lead in F2 by winning a carnage-filled sprint race at Baku, which had three safety car periods.

The race featured two three-car incidents at Turn 2, the first of which occurring on the opening lap with Tatiana Calderon outbraking herself on the inside and collecting Swiss duo Ralph Boschung and Louis Deletraz.

Sean Gelael made a superb start, squeezing past between front row starters Nikita Mazepin and Juan Manuel Correa, and headed the order when the safety car was first called.

On the restart, Gelael was able to pull away as Correa and Latifi fought for second, the latter assuming the position.

The DAMS driver rapidly closed in on Gelael's Prema car and made a move for the lead as the latter started slipping down the order to sixth.

Latifi had built a lead of 3.7s when the safety car was called again due to Giuliano Alesi crashing at Turn 3 while attempting an overambitious move on Guan Yu Zhou.

Correa outbraked himself into the first corner on the restart but miraculously managed to both avoid the wall and also keep second from Jack Aitken, who then tried to make a move on the outside of Turn 2.

His attempt did not pay off, but it caught Luca Ghiotto out behind him, the Italian clipping Aitken's rear tyre and hitting the wall with Jordan King and Nikita Mazepin piling in behind him.

A lengthy third caution period followed and just a few seconds were left on the race timer when action finally resumed for two more laps.

Latifi nailed the restart and had a trouble-free run to the chequered flag, the Canadian scoring his second victory of the season.

Sauber Junior Team driver Correa took a maiden F2 podium in second with Saturday winner Aitken salvaging third - the Campos driver was overtaken by Nyck de Vries (ART) just before the final safety car was deployed, but the Renault junior slipstreamed past the Dutchman on the final lap.

De Vries settled for fourth ahead of Mick Schumacher, who made a strong recovery from 19th on the grid, finishing off with an aggressive move on Prema teammate Gelael on the last lap.

Gelael lost two more places and finished only eighth, behind Sergio Sette Camara (DAMS) and Dorian Boccolacci (Campos).

The top 10 was completed by Callum Ilott (Sauber) and Zhou (Virtuosi).

Race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time
1 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 19  
2 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19 0.9
3 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 19 1.5
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 19 2.6
5 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 19 3.2
6 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 19 4.0
7 France Dorian Boccolacci Spain Campos Racing 19 6.5
8 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 19 7.7
9 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19 7.7
10 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 19 9.2
11 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 19 11.0
12 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 19 11.2
13 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 17.5
14 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 7 laps
15 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 7 laps
16 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 12 7 laps
17 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 8 11 laps
18 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident   19 laps
19 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin   19 laps
20 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International   19 laps
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Nicholas Latifi
Teams DAMS
Author David Gruz
