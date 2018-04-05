Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

FIA F2 Preview

Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers?

0 shares
Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers?
Get alerts
By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
05/04/2018 10:45

With a host of experienced names, intra-team battles and the introduction of a new car, the 2018 Formula 2 season promises to be an intriguing one.

A Mercedes driver fighting a McLaren racer and a Renault star for glory, all the while battling a host of more experienced opponents, each with their own excellent chance of victory. It would make pretty good viewing at a grand prix event, wouldn't it?

In 2018, Mercedes part-time Formula 1 reserve and reigning GP3 champion George Russell steps up to Formula 2 alongside McLaren reserve and last year's European Formula 3 title winner Lando Norris, with Renault standby and '17 GP3 runner-up Jack Aitken joining them on the F2 grid. Russell and Aitken will transfer to F2 with category stalwart ART Grand Prix (with which they both competed in the third tier last term), while Norris is racing with the returning Carlin team.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series FIA F2
Article type Preview
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC News Prime
BTCC

Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules News Prime
Formula 1

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war News Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war

To the FIA F2 main page