Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers?

With a host of experienced names, intra-team battles and the introduction of a new car, the 2018 Formula 2 season promises to be an intriguing one.

A Mercedes driver fighting a McLaren racer and a Renault star for glory, all the while battling a host of more experienced opponents, each with their own excellent chance of victory. It would make pretty good viewing at a grand prix event, wouldn't it?

In 2018, Mercedes part-time Formula 1 reserve and reigning GP3 champion George Russell steps up to Formula 2 alongside McLaren reserve and last year's European Formula 3 title winner Lando Norris, with Renault standby and '17 GP3 runner-up Jack Aitken joining them on the F2 grid. Russell and Aitken will transfer to F2 with category stalwart ART Grand Prix (with which they both competed in the third tier last term), while Norris is racing with the returning Carlin team.