Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone II / Race report

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass

shares
comments
Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 8:55 AM

Bent Viscaal overcame Lirim Zendeli in a thrilling final lap duel to earn his maiden FIA Formula 3 race win in the second reverse-grid race at Silverstone.

A slow start for reverse-grid polesitter Ben Barnicoat handed 2018 German Formula 4 champion Zendeli the race lead on the opening lap, with MP Motorsport’s Viscaal following in second place.  

The safety car was immediately required on the opening lap to recover the stricken cars of Calan Williams (Jenzer) and Viscaal’s teammate Lukas Dunner.

There was also a further incident involving Alex Peroni (Campos), Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) and David Schumacher (Charouz Racing System), with the latter retiring from the race.  

Trident’s Zendeli maintained his advantage as the race restarted and it quickly became a two-way fight for the lead with Viscaal remaining close on Zendeli’s tail. 

Viscaal waited until the 20th and final lap to make his move as he dived down the inside of Zendeli at Copse corner to claim the race lead.  

Zendeli retaliated by overtaking Viscaal around the outside of Stowe, only for Viscaal to swoop back around the outside of Zendeli on the exit of Vale.  

Viscaal, who was denied a maiden win in the reverse-grid race at the Hungaroring following two five-second penalties, edged Zendeli by just over a tenth of a second for his first FIA F3 win and MP’s first since the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.  

Single-seater returnee Barnicoat was unable to achieve a dream podium for Carlin, after he retired with a technical issue, having valiantly defended his third position for half of the race.  

The final place on the podium instead went the way of Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire, as Liam Lawson ran wide at the penultimate corner and dropped out of podium contention and into fifth place.  

Lawson’s final lap off-track excursion promoted Zendeli’s teammate David Beckmann into fourth place, Beckmann beat Lawson to the chequered flag by just 0.019 seconds.  

Championship leader Logan Sargeant, who earned his maiden FIA F3 victory and the points lead on Saturday, found himself just outside the top 10 in the early stages after a failed move on his Prema teammate Frederik Vesti.  

After recovering to 11th place, he moved across on fellow American driver Cameron Das (Carlin) whilst defending at Copse and the duo collided, giving Sargeant terminal damage.  

Sargeant’s title rival and Prema teammate Oscar Piastri, who has struggled with mechanical woes all weekend, recovered from a minor final corner collision with Lawson to take sixth place behind the New Zealander.  

HWA’s Jake Hughes edged Formula Regional European champion Vesti for seventh place with Carlin’s Clement Novalak in ninth place. 

Hughes’ teammate and Ferrari junior Enzo Fittipaldi earned his first point in FIA F3 in 10th place.  

Piastri’s sixth-place finish leaves him just one point adrift of Sargeant in the drivers’ championship.  

Silverstone F3 - Sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport -  
2 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 0.100 0.100
3 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 8.300 8.300
4 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 8.800 8.800
5 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 8.800 8.800
6 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 9.200 9.200
7 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 10.700 10.700
8 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 10.900 10.900
9 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 11.500 11.500
10 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 21.300 21.300
11 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22.800 22.800
12 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 23.800 23.800
13 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell United Kingdom HitechGP 23.900 23.900
14 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 24.000 24.000
15 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24.900 24.900
16 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 25.400 25.400
17 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 26.000 26.000
18 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 26.300 26.300
19 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 26.700 26.700
20 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 27.100 27.100
21 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 27.700 27.700
22 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 28.000 28.000
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 28.100 28.100
24 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'00.600 1'00.600
  27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat United Kingdom Carlin 10 laps  
  3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 10 laps  
  30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 18 laps  
  25 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19 laps  
  19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 laps  
  20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 laps  
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone II
Drivers Bent Viscaal
Teams MP Motorsport
Author Josh Suttill

