Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in progress . . .
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
19 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

By:

Juri Vips remains confident and is prepared to wait for a Formula 1 chance in the future after the Red Bull junior was jumped in the pecking order by Yuki Tsunoda.

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

The Formula 2 driver had emerged at the front of the Red Bull junior talent conveyor belt heading into 2020 before the Estonian’s plans became severely impacted by COVID-19.

Red Bull had placed Vips with Team Mugen in Super Formula for 2020, but as the global pandemic hit the rising star was unable to enter Japan to compete in the first three rounds of the series.

As a result, Vips had to resort to a part Formula Regional European Championship campaign before being drafted in by DAMS as a replacement for the injured Sean Gelael in F2 for four rounds. Red Bull also recalled its driver back to Europe to complete a 300km F1 test to help secure his superlicence and was the team’s reserve driver at four grands prix.

However, during that turbulent season Tsunoda’s star had risen to the point that saw the Japanese driver finish third in the championship, earning a graduation to AlphaTauri’s F1 squad for 2021.

Now back on the F2 grid full-time with Hitech Grand Prix, the 20-year-old says 2020’s struggles has made him mentally stronger and is even more determined to forge a path to F1.

“I think it actually has made me stronger in a way mentally but it was quite tough not being able to compete in Super Formula,” Vips, who is awaiting news regarding Red Bull F1’s reserve driver role this year, told Motorsport.com. “Obviously Yuki [Tsunoda] had a really good year last year and he got the well-deserved promotion. If anything I think it has made me stronger.

“I will obviously have to perform this year I don’t see why not and I don’t see why I won’t be able to perform this year. After what we saw in the first weekend at least we were really up there with the best on pace.

“I think if I keep doing a good job and the luck will turn around I will definitely have some [F1] opportunities.”

Read Also:

Now Tsunoda is placed at AlphaTauri and performing well alongside Pierre Gasly at the Red Bull sister squad, Vips is realistic about his future and admits he may have to wait at least a year for an F1 opening.

“It is hard to predict. But even if it means I have to wait a year then that is okay like Pierre did, for example, he won GP2 then did a year in Super Formula before he got promoted," he said, when asked about where an F1 opening may eventuate.

“It is hard to predict the future or the driver market for next year, but it is hard to tell if it will be next year or further in the future, but hopefully next year.”

Vips will also face plenty of competition in the Red Bull junior ranks within F2 this year, with rookie Liam Lawson scoring a debut race win and podium, while the more experienced Jehan Daruvala netted a podium at the Bahrain opener.

Read Also:

Last month's curtain raiser proved a weekend to forget for Vips after being excluded from qualifying after his car’s undertray breached regulations which put him to the back of the grid. He was then on course to win race two before a mechanical issue struck, ending the weekend without points after another drive form the back in race three.

“There is always pressure to perform if you are in the Red Bull programme or any programme if you want to get to F1,” he added. “There is definitely that pressure but I didn’t really think too much about Jehan [Daruvala] or Liam [Lawson], I just focus on my own job.

“If I'm better then I'm better, but if I'm not then I know I won't be in F1. I don't really focus on them too much. I don’t think I will perform worse in the coming rounds. For sure it is not an ideal [start] but I don’t think it changes anything going forward.

“The pace is definitely there and we just keep going and hope this [unfortunate] stuff doesn’t happen and we should be up there and able to contend for the title in the end.”

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series

Previous article

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Jüri Vips
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

4h
2
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

2h
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

1d
4
Formula 1

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

11h
5
Formula 1

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

2h
Latest news
Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022
F2

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

1h
Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series
Video Inside
F2

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series

6h
Verschoor "working ass off" to secure F2 future with MP
F2

Verschoor "working ass off" to secure F2 future with MP

Apr 6, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime
F2

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Apr 4, 2021
F2 boss declares new weekend format a "success"
F2

F2 boss declares new weekend format a "success"

Mar 30, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle: Common sense has broken out to secure F1's future

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

More from
Jüri Vips
"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 Prime
Formula European Masters / Analysis

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

DTM wants to be the fastest GT3 series in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM wants to be the fastest GT3 series in 2021

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Latest news

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series
Video Inside
F2 FIA F2 / Opinion

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series

Verschoor "working ass off" to secure F2 future with MP
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Verschoor "working ass off" to secure F2 future with MP

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime
F2 FIA F2 / Analysis

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.