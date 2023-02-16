Verschoor sets fastest time in F2 Bahrain pre-season test
Richard Verschoor set the fastest time of Formula 2’s pre-season test in Bahrain, clocking a 1m42.140s on the second day of running.
The Dutch driver, who joins Van Amersfoort Racing this season, set the quickest time of the three-day test at Bahrain International Circuit during Wednesday afternoon’s running.
He topped the timesheet from reigning Formula 3 champion Victor Martins of ART, whose second fastest time in the same session was just 0.008s slower.
Last year's F2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire (ART) was third quickest, setting a 1m42.165s on Tuesday afternoon.
Despite setting the quickest time, Verschoor felt there was still time to find with his new team.
“The morning was very difficult on the race runs. We still need to find our way,” he said.
“I think there are definitely things to work on. The feeling on the soft is very good and I like how the team works with the car and how we handle certain situations, but there’s still a few things to work on to get the total package.
“Of course, I’m happy to be P1, but I didn’t even feel like I got the most out of it, but it was a good lap.”
Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Pourchaire topped both sessions on the opening day, leading overall from Verschoor and F3 graduate Arthur Leclerc, who joins DAMS for his rookie F2 campaign.
Six drivers traded best times towards the end of the day, including 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger, driving for MP Motorsport, and Carlin driver Enzo Fittipaldi, but it was Pourchaire who pipped them to the top spot.
MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala, who joins the team from Prema for his fourth year in F2, finished second in the morning, with Ralph Boschung in third for Campos Racing.
Prema rookie Ollie Bearman put in the most laps of the opening session, logging 37 laps.
Verschoor was quickest overall on day two, setting his test-topping time after lunch, with Martins and Hauger, in second and third.
Martins had led with a comfortable margin of 2.456s for half of the afternoon session, before he was demoted by Verschoor in the closing stages.
Frederik Vesti topped the morning session for Prema with a 1m44.234s as the field conducted race runs, with Boschung and Leclerc in second and third some two seconds off the pace.
A total of 18 drivers totted up over 30 laps, with Kush Maini posting 50 laps on the board.
Kush Maini led the final day of the test for Campos Racing with a 1m42.623s set in the afternoon session, with Roy Nissany in second for PHM Racing by Charouz and Pourchaire in third.
Earlier in the day, Boschung topped the morning’s running with a 1m45.027s, ahead of Clement Novalak, who joins Trident from MP Motorsport, and Martins.
F3 graduate Isack Hadjar, who stays with Hitech for his rookie campaign, completed the most laps in one session on Thursday afternoon with 51.
Latest news
Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return
Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return
Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"
Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress" Electrification in NASCAR remains "a work in progress"
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The next steps for Pourchaire The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
Enzo Fittiplaldi's career turnaround The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for Prema duo What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
How Sargeant is carrying US's hopes Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Oz means for F2/F3 What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan forging his path The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
Drugovich's plans to land an F1 seat How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.