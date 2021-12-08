Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

By:

Richard Verschoor will drive for Charouz Racing System in this weekend’s FIA Formula 2 season finale in Abu Dhabi in place of the injured Enzo Fittipaldi.

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

Verschoor drove for MP Motorsport in the first six rounds of 2021, but was replaced by Jack Doohan for the final two events due to “financial issues.”

But he will join Charouz in place of Fittipaldi, who continues his recovery from a startline shunt with Theo Pourchaire in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Pourchaire stalled on the grid in Sunday's feature race and was then collected by an unsighted Fittipaldi, which triggered a nasty crash that immediately drew a red flag from race control.

Fittipaldi revealed he escaped the incident with only a fractured right heel and cuts and bruises, while Pourchaire stated that he was “fine”.

In a tweet ahead of this weekend, Verschoor wrote: “First of all I would like to express my thoughts to @enzofitti. I hope you will recover well and very soon. Unexpected but I’m happy to be back racing and excited to do so with @charouzracing, hopefully we can end this season together on a high!

“Also I want to mention all of you that took time to send me messages to support me. Thanks to you and of course my sponsors I managed to make it happen! Let’s race.”

The Dutch driver sits 10th in the standings with 55 points and took his maiden series win in the reverse grid sprint race at Silverstone earlier in the season, which also marked his first podium in F2.

This weekend he will race alongside Guilherme Samaia for Charouz, with the squad currently 10th in the teams’ championship.

Verschoor struggled with financial challenges throughout this season, working on a race-by-race basis with MP Motorsport.

He was operating without a manager, leaving him to secure his own sponsorship deals, which sees him act as businessman during the week and race driver on the weekends.

shares
comments
Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA
Previous article

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA
Load comments
More from
Megan White
Tributes paid to F1 legend Sir Frank Williams
Formula 1

Tributes paid to F1 legend Sir Frank Williams

Eaton reveals extent of injuries after W Series COTA kerb incident COTA
W Series

Eaton reveals extent of injuries after W Series COTA kerb incident

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Enzo Fittipaldi More from
Enzo Fittipaldi
MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2 Jeddah
FIA F2

MUSEO2.0 sponsors Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 2

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz Monza
FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz

Double driver change for Charouz in FIA F3 Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
FIA F3

Double driver change for Charouz in FIA F3

Latest news

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA

Pourchaire "fine", Fittipaldi suffers fractured heel in Jeddah crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire "fine", Fittipaldi suffers fractured heel in Jeddah crash

F2 Jeddah: Piastri declared winner of truncated feature race
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri declared winner of truncated feature race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.