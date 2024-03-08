Verschoor loses Jeddah F2 sprint win to tech breach, Hauger inherits victory
Saudi Arabia Formula 2 sprint race winner Richard Verschoor and his Trident team-mate Roman Stanek have both been disqualified for a technical breach, gifting the victory to Dennis Hauger.
Richard Verschoor, Trident
Shameem Fahath
