All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
FIA F2 Hungaroring

Verschoor disqualified from Hungary F2 sprint race, loses win to Maini

Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the Hungarian sprint race, losing his race win to Kush Maini

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Richard Verschoor, Trident

Richard Verschoor, Trident

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Richard Verschoor has been stripped of a Formula 2 sprint race victory for the second time this season, after his Trident car failed scrutineering in Hungary.

In a peculiar sprint race that saw drivers run a mix of hard and soft tyres, Verschoor had initially dropped behind the soft-shod Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema), but regained the position as the Prema driver failed to make his rubber go the distance.

Read Also:

But approximately four hours after Verschoor stood atop the podium, a team representative was summoned to face the stewards as “the rear plank of Car 22 did not comply with the minimum thickness required”.

Following the hearing, the Dutchman was disqualified, with Invicta driver Kush Maini handed the win, Victor Martins promoted to second, and championship leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) lifted into the podium positions.

The FIA decision document read: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the rear plank of Car 22 was below the minimum thickness required, and is therefor in breach of Article 3.4.3 of the Technical Regulations.”

Second place Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Second place Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

It is the second time this season that Verschoor has been disqualified after taking the flag first, the previous occasion coming in the Saudi Arabian sprint race when an “incorrect throttle pedal progressivity map installed prior to the race” handed Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) the win.

Asked how the win felt before learning of his penalty, Verschoor had joked: “Not special at all. No, I don’t know. Many times in F2 when I’ve won the race, it has been taken away or in Monaco, I had some – I will keep it nice…

“So somehow, I feel I cannot be happy until it is certain, so I’m just going to wait for an hour or two, see if I really got the win and then celebrate.”

The Trident driver will start Sunday’s feature race from 10th, a qualifying result that had granted him pole position for Saturday’s sprint race with a partially reversed grid.

Evaluating his chances of securing points in the feature outing, he added: “In F2 there are always opportunities. Of course, every team will analyse what happened and how they can improve for tomorrow, and so will we.

“I think we have a good package and are more or less there, so let’s try to choose the right strategy and then push from there.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters Hungary madness for sprint race win
Next article F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1

Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1

Formula 1
Antonelli: "I don't know if I will be ready" for F1
F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble

F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble

FIA F2
Hungaroring
F2 Hungary: Antonelli victorious as Hadjar and Aron stumble
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global