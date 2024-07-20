Verschoor disqualified from Hungary F2 sprint race, loses win to Maini
Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the Hungarian sprint race, losing his race win to Kush Maini
Richard Verschoor, Trident
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Richard Verschoor has been stripped of a Formula 2 sprint race victory for the second time this season, after his Trident car failed scrutineering in Hungary.
In a peculiar sprint race that saw drivers run a mix of hard and soft tyres, Verschoor had initially dropped behind the soft-shod Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema), but regained the position as the Prema driver failed to make his rubber go the distance.
But approximately four hours after Verschoor stood atop the podium, a team representative was summoned to face the stewards as “the rear plank of Car 22 did not comply with the minimum thickness required”.
Following the hearing, the Dutchman was disqualified, with Invicta driver Kush Maini handed the win, Victor Martins promoted to second, and championship leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) lifted into the podium positions.
The FIA decision document read: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the rear plank of Car 22 was below the minimum thickness required, and is therefor in breach of Article 3.4.3 of the Technical Regulations.”
Second place Kush Maini, Invicta Racing
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
It is the second time this season that Verschoor has been disqualified after taking the flag first, the previous occasion coming in the Saudi Arabian sprint race when an “incorrect throttle pedal progressivity map installed prior to the race” handed Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) the win.
Asked how the win felt before learning of his penalty, Verschoor had joked: “Not special at all. No, I don’t know. Many times in F2 when I’ve won the race, it has been taken away or in Monaco, I had some – I will keep it nice…
“So somehow, I feel I cannot be happy until it is certain, so I’m just going to wait for an hour or two, see if I really got the win and then celebrate.”
The Trident driver will start Sunday’s feature race from 10th, a qualifying result that had granted him pole position for Saturday’s sprint race with a partially reversed grid.
Evaluating his chances of securing points in the feature outing, he added: “In F2 there are always opportunities. Of course, every team will analyse what happened and how they can improve for tomorrow, and so will we.
“I think we have a good package and are more or less there, so let’s try to choose the right strategy and then push from there.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Tyler Reddick comes short for win but gains in 'bigger picture'
Ryan Blaney: "It stinks to lose (Brickyard 400) in that way."
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title
Prime
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments