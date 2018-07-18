Trident terminates banned Ferrucci's contract

Ferrucci is banned for the next two events – Hungary and Spa – after driving into the left-rear of Arjun Maini's car on the cool-down lap after the Silverstone Sprint race.

The two had clashed in both Silverstone races.

Ferrucci was also fined €66,000 for driving without a glove on, also holding a mobile phone while transitioning between paddocks in his F2 car.

Trident has cited Ferrucci's actions, as well as payment issues, for the reason of the contract termination.

The statement read: "Trident Motorsport informs to have communicated to Santino Ferrucci and to its guarantor, a company represented by Mr. Michael Ferrucci, the termination of the contract with the Team.

"This decision was motivated by the events - which are now of public domain - occurred at Silverstone, as well as by the serious breach of driver's payment obligations.

"Since the beginning of the championship, the driver justified its payment default with alleged failure by his sponsors to fulfil their obligations.

"It seems weird that, despite such kind of issues, Santino Ferrucci had the resources needed to enter the Detroit IndyCar race from June 1-3 while, at the same time, he was not honoring his agreement with Trident Motorsport.

"Trident gave mandate to its lawyers in order to activate all the procedures needed to fully recover its credits towards the driver."