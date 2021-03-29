Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Breaking news

Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race

By:

Dan Ticktum believes a maiden Formula 2 feature race win was possible without a slow pit stop and the virtual safety car called in the closing stages in Bahrain.

Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race

The Briton, racing for Carlin this year, made the most of a soft tyre second stint to surge from ninth to second, only 0.4s behind race winner Guanyu Zhou.

However, Ticktum lost crucial time to Zhou in the pits due to a slow front left tyre change. His victory charge was further hampered by a late virtual safety car period, triggered by Oscar Piastri’s stricken Prema at Turn 2 following contact between the pair while fighting for position.

Prior to Sunday’s race, Williams F1 development driver Ticktum had endured an eventful weekend after showing strong pace to end up fourth in qualifying.

The 21-year-old was classified eighth in race one after copping a five-second penalty for pitching Richard Verschoor in a spin, while contact from Robert Shwartzman put him out of race two, won by Piastri.

Reflecting on Sunday’s race, Ticktum felt a chance to score a first F2 feature race victory had gone begging.

“I mean I've had an eventful career, it's just another eventful weekend to add to that,” said Ticktum, who passed Verschoor for second on the penultimate lap.

“Very tough, the whole race really. I got a relatively okay start, but it was very clear that the options [softs] were much quicker, so I got overtaken by a couple of people on those.

“I was a little bit worried because I didn't expect the pace difference of the two tyres to be that big, so I was concerned, but I just tried to get on with my race at that point.

“Then in the pit stop I had a very slow front left; I don't know how much time I lost but it was a good few seconds.

“I was right behind Zhou going into the pits, but I came out about five seconds behind and lost about three places as well. It was costly and at that point I thought I was going to struggle to get a top five.

“I knew I would catch the people on primes and I also knew I need to look after the tyres in the first four or five laps when a lot of damage can be done.

“I just took my opportunities as they came. I wasn't hanging about that's for sure, the moves were all assertive.

“The VSC didn't help, I was really coming through at the end and we probably could have won, but we went all the way to P9 in the pitstop, so I'll take a P2 after this weekend.”

Read Also:

When asked in the post-race press conference about the contact with Piastri, Ticktum felt he was clearly ahead into Turn 2 and was lucky not to have received a puncture.

“I'm sure when this track was designed a group of track designers got together to design a corner to cause the most crashes and incidents,” he added.

“Everyone is going in really quick and then trying to prepare for the next one so it's an accident-prone corner, but from my side, I was ahead of him.

“He just clipped me, and I reacted very fast to catch the car. I could have easily been sent into a spin, then I thought I hope I haven't got a puncture because that would be the next thing.

“I haven't seen the onboard and I haven't seen any camera angles, but it seems like a bit of a rookie mistake from him to be honest.

"I had passed him so he didn't need to keep his nose in, he wasn't going to take me back on the inside there.”

Ticktum holds fifth in the standings heading into round two at Monaco on May 20-22.

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory

Previous article

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams Carlin
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

13d
Latest news
Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race
F2

Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race

21m
Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory
F2

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory

Mar 28, 2021
"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Mar 28, 2021
Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career
F2

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career

Mar 28, 2021
Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Mar 27, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory Bahrain
FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

More from
Dan Ticktum
Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Ticktum returns to the top in Bahrain F2 test

How Super Formula rejoined the F1 career path Prime
Super Formula / Analysis

How Super Formula rejoined the F1 career path

More from
Carlin
Ticktum leads opening session of Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Ticktum leads opening session of Bahrain F2 test

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

Carlin confirms Chilton’s IndyCar schedule for 2021

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019

Trending Today

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has "no strengths" over Red Bull in F1 2021

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Track limits rules should not be "shades of grey"

Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

Latest news

Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ticktum: Costly pit stop robbed victory chance in feature race

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Zhou storms to feature race victory

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest" of his career

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.