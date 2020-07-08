Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

shares
comments
DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 9:39 AM

DAMS team boss Francois Sicard has said his new FIA Formula 2 Championship driver, Williams F1 protege Dan Ticktum, has developed into a mature sportsman.

Sicard made the comments to Motorsport.com following two-time Macau Grand Prix winner Ticktum’s strong showing in last weekend’s opening F2 round at the Red Bull Ring, in which he scored a fifth and a third to put himself fourth in the standings.

Former Red Bull Junior Ticktum had only previously contested one F2 round, at the end of 2018, but has been rated by French squad DAMS since he contested some GP3 events with the team in late 2017.

Before the Austrian F2 opener, Ticktum had only contested two Formula Regional events plus the Macau GP in the 12 months since being dropped by Red Bull following a disappointing start to his 2019 season in Japan’s Super Formula category.

“People don’t know Dan so much,” said Sicard of Ticktum’s controversial reputation.

“For me he is very smart and very young – he has been a little bit feisty in the past, but with his experience he’s gaining maturity and managing better his energy.

“Before committing together, we had long discussions about how we should approach this season, and straight away he came back to DAMS a more mature man, a mature sportsman.”

When asked if Ticktum’s form represented a good start to the season, Sicard stated: “No, it’s a very good start to the season. You have to bear in mind he didn’t race [at this level] for one year, so that was a very long time for him compared to his colleagues.

“It was not only the pace, because everyone knows how talented he is, but it was the way he prepared with the engineers and the way he coped with the weekend.

“He was very calm and this is important because we know his pace.”

Sicard added that DAMS, which is the reigning F2 teams’ champion, has potentially lost some of its advantage on the new 18-inch wheels.

Pirelli went conservative on its tyre choice last weekend, using the hard compound as the prime and the soft as the option, but for this weekend’s round the teams will use the medium and super-soft.

“It has changed a lot of things,” he said. “The impact of the 18-inch wheels is pretty big on the behaviour of the car.

“We are not restarting from scratch, but there has been a change, and we had to adapt to that and also to the tyre compound.

“We ran the hard, which meant less degradation than in the past, which meant a different way of setting the car, and we have been pretty strong with [minimising] degradation in the past, so we have less advantage on the hard compound.

“But even with the softer compounds, we should also have less degradation than in the past.”

Sicard praised Formula One Management and the F2 organisation for getting racing going again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were fortunate we were able to resume – we were a bit like lions in a cage!” he said.

“To be honest it was pretty well organised and the procedures were quite clear. At the beginning we had to be careful and think about it, but after two days it was quite easy – wearing a mask and keeping social distance was not so difficult, and even the catering was very well organised.

“We have been lucky to be able to resume our sport, and finally we provided a pretty good show for TV with F3, F2 and F1.”

Dan Ticktum, Dams, leads Nikita Mazepin, Hitech Grand Prix, and Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System

Dan Ticktum, Dams, leads Nikita Mazepin, Hitech Grand Prix, and Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

trending Today

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
FIA F2 / FIA F2
30m

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

Latest news

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
FIA F2 / FIA F2
30m

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams DAMS
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

2h
2
Formula 1

Bottas reveals why he slowed close to end of Austrian GP

1h
3
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

4
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

5
Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium
F2

DAMS hails "mature" Ticktum after Austria podium

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Drugovich grabs dominant first win

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit
F2

Virtuosi rues lost 1-2 finish after Zhou exit

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole
F2

Red Bull Ring F2: Renault protege Zhou takes dominant pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.