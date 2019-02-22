Sign in
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Calderon reunites with Arden for F2 graduation

By:
26m ago

Tatiana Calderon has sealed a step up to Formula 2 for the 2019 season, completing the BWT Arden squad's line-up.

The Colombian, who has been associated with the Sauber (now Alfa Romeo) Formula 1 team for the past two years, will partner GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert at the HWA-affiliated Arden team.

Calderon previously competed for Arden in GP3 in 2016, her first season in the third-tier series, before moving on to DAMS for the '17 campaign and then Jenzer last season.

Her third season was her most successful in GP3, taking a best finish of seventh en route to 16th in the points standings, and drove for the Sauber-aligned Charouz team in the post-season F2 test in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m very excited to compete in the FIA F2 Championship with Team BWT Arden in technical partnership with HWA RACELAB," said Calderon.

"It is a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal: Formula 1. I’m sure we will achieve great things together. I can’t wait for testing to start next week!"

Arden team boss Garry Horner added: “We are delighted to welcome Tatiana back into the Arden fold.

Her recent testing results in Formula 2 have been very impressive and I am certain she will be a strong teammate alongside Anthoine.”

Calderon got her first taste of F1 machinery late last year in two outings with Sauber, one in a current car in Mexico City and one in a 2013-spec machine at Ferrari test track Fiorano.

It's not yet clear whether she will maintain her association with the now-rebranded Alfa Romeo squad for 2019.

The 25-year-old also made her first forays into Formula E over the winter with test appearances in both Riyadh and Marrakesh for the frontrunning DS Techeetah team.

2019 FIA F2 grid so far:

Team Drivers
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin

Netherlands Nyck de Vries 
Prema Racing

Germany Mick Schumacher

Indonesia Sean Gelael 
Carlin

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Switzerland Louis Deletraz
UNI-Virtuosi

China Guan Yu Zhou

Italy Luca Ghiotto
Trident

France Giuliano Alesi

TBA
DAMS

Canada Nicholas Latifi 

Brazil Sergio Sette Camara 
Charouz United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juan Manuel Correa
Campos

United Kingdom Jack Aitken

TBA
Arden

France Anthoine Hubert

Colombia Tatiana Calderon 
About this article

Series FIA F2

Series FIA F2
Teams Arden International
