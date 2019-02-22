Calderon reunites with Arden for F2 graduation

The Colombian, who has been associated with the Sauber (now Alfa Romeo) Formula 1 team for the past two years, will partner GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert at the HWA-affiliated Arden team.

Calderon previously competed for Arden in GP3 in 2016, her first season in the third-tier series, before moving on to DAMS for the '17 campaign and then Jenzer last season.

Her third season was her most successful in GP3, taking a best finish of seventh en route to 16th in the points standings, and drove for the Sauber-aligned Charouz team in the post-season F2 test in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m very excited to compete in the FIA F2 Championship with Team BWT Arden in technical partnership with HWA RACELAB," said Calderon.

"It is a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal: Formula 1. I’m sure we will achieve great things together. I can’t wait for testing to start next week!"

Arden team boss Garry Horner added: “We are delighted to welcome Tatiana back into the Arden fold.

Her recent testing results in Formula 2 have been very impressive and I am certain she will be a strong teammate alongside Anthoine.”

Calderon got her first taste of F1 machinery late last year in two outings with Sauber, one in a current car in Mexico City and one in a 2013-spec machine at Ferrari test track Fiorano.

It's not yet clear whether she will maintain her association with the now-rebranded Alfa Romeo squad for 2019.

The 25-year-old also made her first forays into Formula E over the winter with test appearances in both Riyadh and Marrakesh for the frontrunning DS Techeetah team.

2019 FIA F2 grid so far: