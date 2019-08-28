The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test
shares
comments
Aug 28, 2019, 9:31 AM
Before making his Formula 1 comeback in 2010, Michael Schumacher spent three days testing a GP2 car to make sure he was physically ready to return to grand prix action.
In this video footage of Schumacher’s run in a development Dallara GP2/08 at the Jerez circuit, we look back at the reasons why the seven-time F1 world champion was driving a second-tier car.
Schumacher had already attempted to make a comeback to F1 the year before as a stand-in for the injured Felipe Massa at Ferrari, but had to abandon that plan as he was still recovering from a neck injury sustained in a motorcycling accident earlier in 2009.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|FIA F2
The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test
shares
comments
FIA F2 Next session
29 Aug - 1 Sep
Practice Starts in
2 days
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets