FIA F2 / Special feature

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

shares
comments
Aug 28, 2019, 9:31 AM

Before making his Formula 1 comeback in 2010, Michael Schumacher spent three days testing a GP2 car to make sure he was physically ready to return to grand prix action.

In this video footage of Schumacher’s run in a development Dallara GP2/08 at the Jerez circuit, we look back at the reasons why the seven-time F1 world champion was driving a second-tier car.

Schumacher had already attempted to make a comeback to F1 the year before as a stand-in for the injured Felipe Massa at Ferrari, but had to abandon that plan as he was still recovering from a neck injury sustained in a motorcycling accident earlier in 2009.

About this article

Series FIA F2

FIA F2 Next session

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Practice Starts in
2 days

