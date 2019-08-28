The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

In this video footage of Schumacher’s run in a development Dallara GP2/08 at the Jerez circuit, we look back at the reasons why the seven-time F1 world champion was driving a second-tier car.

Schumacher had already attempted to make a comeback to F1 the year before as a stand-in for the injured Felipe Massa at Ferrari, but had to abandon that plan as he was still recovering from a neck injury sustained in a motorcycling accident earlier in 2009.