FIA F2 / Sochi / Qualifying report

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole
By:

Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda claimed his third pole position of the 2020 season at Sochi after overhauling teammate Jehan Daruvala with a last-gasp effort in qualifying.

Daruvala had led the majority of the session, carrying on the fine pace he showed in practice, but Tsunoda spoiled his party at the last minute to narrowly take pole position.

When the 30-minute long session began, Prema driver Mick Schumacher was the first to set a competitive laptime - a 1m49.924s - but he was almost immediately displaced from the top of the timesheets by fellow Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman, who went three tenths quicker with a time of 1m49.634s.

Daruvala and the Hitech of Nikita Mazepin then traded the quickest times, before the Indian driver asserted his authority with a 1m49.068s - the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

When the second runs began, Daruvala managed to find even more time, becoming the first driver to break the 1m49s barrier with a time of 1m48.990s.

Tsunoda managed to improve to 1m49.284s to provisionally make it a Carlin 1-2, before gaining a whopping seven tenths to snatch pole position from Daruvala.

Daruvala himself managed to find a lot of time on his final flyer, but ultimately fell just 0.006s short of beating his teammate.

Championship leader Schumacher qualified third with his late effort of 1m48.883s, with Callum Ilott completing the second row for Virtuosi.

Ilott had dropped outside the top 10 after encountering traffic on his first run, but managed to move up to fourth with a late flyer of 1m49.047s.

Practice pacesetter Luca Ghiotto finished as the top Hitech driver in fifth, beating the ART of Christian Lundgaard by just 0.032s.

Shwartzman enjoyed improving qualifying form to finish seventh, ahead of the Charouz of Jack Aitken and Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou. 

Mazepin was unable to trouble the leaders in the second half of qualifying, his early effort of 1m49.474s leaving him 10th in the final order.

Red Bull protege Juri Vips was classified as the top DAMS driver in 11th, four spots clear of HWA debutant Jake Hughes.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.688  
2 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.694 0.006
3 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'48.883 0.195
4 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.047 0.359
5 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.230 0.542
6 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'49.252 0.564
7 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'49.284 0.596
8 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'49.306 0.618
9 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.311 0.623
10 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.474 0.786
11 1 Estonia Jüri Vips France DAMS 1'49.639 0.951
12 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.680 0.992
13 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.699 1.011
14 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'49.869 1.181
15 17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'49.962 1.274
16 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'49.976 1.288
17 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'50.214 1.526
18 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'50.349 1.661
19 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'50.456 1.768
20 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'50.488 1.800
21 14 France Giuliano Alesi Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.943 2.255
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'51.375 2.687
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Rachit Thukral

