Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
QU in
01 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Sochi / Race report

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

shares
comments
Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
By:

Mick Schumacher passed early leader Yuki Tsunoda to claim his second Formula 2 feature race victory of the 2020 season at Sochi and extend his lead in the drivers’ standings.

Tsunoda made a clean start from pole position to lead the field into Turn 2 - the first braking zone at the track - while Schumacher cleared the second Carlin of Jehan Daruvala to slot himself into second position.

On lap 5, Schumacher rapidly closed in on Tsunoda with purple times in sectors 1 and 2, but the Japanese driver managed to fend him off with a quicker run in the final part of the lap.

Tsunoda then proceeded to set a series of fastest laps to build a two-second lead out front, which he maintained when the two drivers stopped together on lap 8 for medium tyres.

For the next 12 laps it appeared Tsunoda had the race under control, the Carlin driver maintaining his advantage over Schumacher without any troubles, as the duo circulated well clear of their rivals.

However, Tsunoda then got stuck behind medium tyre-shod Artem Markelov, who was yet to make his pitstop, allowing Schumacher to come back into play.

Having brought the deficit to under half a second, Schumacher wasted no time to pass Tsunoda, selling a dummy as they approached Turn 2 on the following lap. Tsunoda ran deep into the corner while trying to protect the inside line, allowing Schumacher to cut across the track and swoop past him for the lead.

Virtuosi’s Callum Ilott, who had leapfrogged Jehan Daruvala by pitting two laps later than the Carlin driver, also managed to clear Tsunoda on the same lap, putting the championship rivals into first and second positions.

But Ilott could do little about the pace of Schumacher, who enjoyed an untroubled run from there on take a comfortable six-second victory.

Ilott eventually fell into the clutches of Tsunoda, who pulled off a brilliant move around the outside of the Virtuosi driver at the long Turn 3 left hander to snatch second position.

The British driver was lucky to hold onto the final podium spot in the end, crossing the finishing line just 0.025s clear of the Hitech of Luca Ghiotto.

Daruvala eventually finished fifth after starting from the front row, recording his second-best finish of his rookie F2 campaign.

The Campos of Jack Aitken enjoyed a lengthy battle with Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou, the two drivers running long into the first stint on medium tyres.

Zhou made several attempts at passing Aitken, but the Campos driver put up a stern defence to hold his position, finishing sixth.

Zhou slipped to eighth in the final classifications, having lost a position to the Hitech of Nikita Mazepin while trying to pass Aitken into Turn 2 on lap 16.

Marcus Armstrong was the lead ART driver in ninth, while Dan Ticktum completed the points scorers for DAMS.

Robert Shwartzman, who was fourth into the championship heading to his home round in Russia, finished down in 11th after losing time with a slow right-rear tyre change as Prema attempted to double stack its drivers.

Red Bull Juri Vips (DAMS) and championship contender Christian Lundgaard (ART) retired on the opening lap in a multi-car collision that also involved the Charouz of Pedro Piquet.

Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam  
2 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 6.300
3 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 9.400
4 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 9.500
5 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 15.200
6 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 22.100
7 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 23.100
8 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 25.300
9 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 26.900
10 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 29.500
11 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 35.500
12 17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 37.500
13 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 46.300
14 14 France Giuliano Alesi Netherlands MP Motorsport 48.000
15 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 52.100
16 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'07.000
17 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'08.700
18 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'19.300
  22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident  
  15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix  
  1 Estonia Jüri Vips France DAMS  
View full results
Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole

Previous article

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

Verstappen: Honda honesty key in Red Bull F1 relationship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Honda honesty key in Red Bull F1 relationship

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Latest news

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Honda honesty key in Red Bull F1 relationship

1h
4
Formula 1

The upgrades Ferrari brought after hitting 'rock bottom'

31m
5
Formula 1

Racing Point “surprised” by Perez criticism

2h

Latest news

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win
F2

Sochi F2: Schumacher passes Tsunoda to claim feature race win

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole
F2

Sochi F2: Tsunoda upsets Daruvala to claim pole

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
F2

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
F2

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
F2

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.