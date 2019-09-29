Top events
FIA F2 / Sochi / Race report

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race

shares
comments
Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 10:03 AM

Luca Ghiotto denied new Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries a double victory at Sochi in a shortened sprint race, as a crash hospitalised two drivers.

On lap one a huge crash between polesitter Nikita Mazepin and Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita triggered a shake-up in the order, after they hit the barriers at the exit of Turn 2.

After a lengthy red flag period to extract Matsushita and repair the barriers, Virtuosi Racing’s Ghiotto restarted in the lead ahead of Ferrari junior Callum Ilott and newly-crowned F2 champion Nyck de Vries, ART Grand Prix teammate to Mazepin.

The three ran line astern with Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott able to stick with the batting lead duo, and the fighting meant the top six were able to close in to form a train.

The top six were together for the last two laps, de Vries leading the fighting pack, but every time he tried to pass with DRS, Ghiotto placed his car perfectly to resist his advances.

It was the Italian’s third win of the year and extends his gap in third in the championship – vital for the 40 super license points it provides.

De Vries eventually finished just 0.7s behind in second, with Illot completing the podium spots after another strong run.

McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara finished fourth on the road but a five second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage – which he detested on the radio – dropped him back to sixth. 

Instead, second in the championship Nicholas Latifi took fourth ahead of Ghiotto’s Virtuosi teammate Guan Yu Zhou.

Sean Gelael earned his best result since Baku in seventh for Prema Racing, with a comfortable gap to the last points scorer, Giuliano Alesi.

Jordan King passed Artem Markelov for ninth late on, the duo having started 12th and 20th respectively. Markelov got a demon start and ran as high as eighth in his debut with Arden after retiring on the first lap of the feature race one day before.

Matevos Isaakyan scored 13th for his best result of his debut F2 weekend with the Sauber Junior Team.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi  
2 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 0.712
3 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1.672
4 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 3.383
5 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 3.820
6 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 7.336
7 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 10.343
8 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 13.108
9 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.851
10 Russian Federation Artem Markelov United Kingdom Arden International 16.769
11 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 23.898
12 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 26.558
13 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 27.414
14 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 31.933
15 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 36.472
16 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 43.057
17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'01.506
  Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 8 Laps
  Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix  
  Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin  
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Sochi

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams UNI-Virtuosi
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

