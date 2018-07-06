Global
Silverstone F2: Russell takes third straight pole

By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
06/07/2018 04:12

Mercedes Formula 1 junior George Russell took his third Formula 2 pole in a row in qualifying for his home round at Silverstone.

Unlike in practice where, Russell was a dominant 0.7 seconds ahead of the field, he edged out nearest rival Alexander Albon by just 0.076s in qualifying.

Antonio Fuoco ran off-sync as the other drivers pitted with under 15 minutes to go, and he put the Charouz car onto pole with a time 0.3s quicker than Russell. 

But in the later runs, Russell pulled off a brilliant flier to drop alone into the 1m39s bracket.

Albon suffered his worst qualifying of the season with eighth in Austria, having taken three poles in a row himself earlier in the season. But the DAMS driver will start second for Sunday's feature race.

Fuoco held on for third, 10 spots better than he managed at the Red Bull Ring the week previous, while Louis Deletraz improved late on to sit one spot behind his teammate.

Sergio Sette Camara was the highest-placed Carlin runner in fifth, and will share the third row with teammate Lando Norris, who was 0.4s adrift of fellow British F1 junior Russell.

Arjun Maini (Trident) and Artem Markelov (Russian Time) both jumped into the top eight, while Luca Ghiotto (Campos) and Maxi Gunther (Arden) rounded out the top 10. 

Renault F1 junior Jack Aitken couldn't match his ART Grand Prix teammate Russell and sat 0.8s adrift in 12th, one place behind Prema’s Nyck de Vries.

The session was heavily delayed due to Roy Nissany stopping out on track with 22 minutes to go with reported engine difficulties.

Qualifying results:

Pos.#DriverTeamTimeGap
1 8 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 1'39.989  
2 5 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 1'40.065 0.076
3 21 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.094 0.105
4 20 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.190 0.201
5 18 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 1'40.234 0.245
6 19 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 1'40.396 0.407
7 16 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 1'40.512 0.523
8 1 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'40.590 0.601
9 14 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 1'40.707 0.718
10 11 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 1'40.786 0.797
11 4 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 1'40.847 0.858
12 7 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 1'40.863 0.874
13 9 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.994 1.005
14 10 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.031 1.042
15 3 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.052 1.063
16 6 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 1'41.061 1.072
17 17 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 1'41.414 1.425
18 2 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'41.493 1.504
19 12 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 1'42.081 2.092
20 15 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 2'13.133 33.144
