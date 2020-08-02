Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
07 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 9:55 AM

Dan Ticktum scored his first FIA Formula 2 victory in a thrilling Silverstone sprint race, surviving a late charge from Christian Lundgaard.

DAMS driver Ticktum led every lap from reverse-grid pole, but a late safety car period threatened his victory as it allowed Lundgaard and others the chance to change tyres at little cost and try and regain the time loss in a three-lap dash to the finish.

The plan came close to succeeding for Lundgaard, who fell just under four tenths of a second shy of victory but recovered to the position he was in when he pitted.

At the start, Ticktum made a clean getaway to maintain his advantage, as ART Grand Prix driver Lundgaard picked off a slow-starting Callum Ilott, Louis Deletraz and Felipe Drugovich to move up to second on the opening lap.

But Lundgaard was unable to make inroads on Ticktum's advantage, and later was forced to turn his attention towards defending from a charging Ilott.

UNI-Virtuosi driver Ilott picked up a five-second time penalty for tipping Carlin's Yuki Tsunoda into a spin at Village on the first lap of 21, causing a brief virtual safety car period, but regrouped to pass Drugovich at Stowe on lap seven.

On lap 13, the Briton passed Deletraz and Lundgaard on the same lap with a pair of around-the-outside passes at Brooklands and Stowe respectively.

Ticktum was 2.6s clear of the field at this point but Ilott started tearing chunks from the leader's advantage, and had closed to within a second of Ticktum when he spun exiting Vale on lap 15, stalling and ending his charge.

That brought out the safety car, as well as eradicating what had become a four-second buffer out front for Ticktum.

With the field filing through the pitlane while Ilott's stricken car was retrieved, ART pounced on the chance to put Lundgaard on a fresh set of medium-compound tyres, the Danish driver only losing three positions in the process.

That meant Ticktum would lead Deletraz at the restart on lap 19, with the remaining UNI-Virtuosi car of Guanyu Zhou promoted to third, while race one winner Nikita Mazepin lost fourth to a charging Lundgaard into Village.

On the next lap, Lundgaard dispatched Zhou at Brooklands and at the start of the final tour he picked off Deletraz at The Loop. But the one-second buffer Ticktum had at this point was just enough for him to hold off Lundgaard at the chequered flag.

Behind the lead pair, Charouz driver Deletraz completed the podium in third, his pressure eased by Zhou spinning away fourth place on the last lap at Chapel.

That promoted Jehan Daruvala (Carlin), another driver to take the chance to take new tyres under the safety car, to fourth, the Indian driver having taken the restart in 10th.

Mazepin came home in fifth ahead of the two MP Motorsport cars of Drugovich and Nobuharu Matsushita, while Campos man Jack Aitken completed the scorers.

Prema opted to change both Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman onto new tyres, but only did so after another lap had passed and the field had bunched up more, with Shwartzman losing time stacked behind his teammate and then with a slow stop.

The points leader finished down in 13th, a place ahead of teammate Schumacher.

With closest rival Ilott failing to score, Shwartzman maintains a lead of eight points at the head of the standings, with Lundgaard moving to within 12 of the Russian driver, boosted by taking the two bonus points for fastest lap.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 21  
2 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 21 0.376
3 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 2.697
4 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 21 6.257
5 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 21 6.483
6 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 8.459
7 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 8.956
8 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 21 9.782
9 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 10.848
10 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 21 10.995
11 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 21 17.417
12 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 21 18.643
13 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 21 22.320
14 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 21 26.230
15 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 21 28.531
16 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 21 31.974
17 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 41.395
18 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 20 1 Lap
19 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 19 2 Laps
  1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 16  
  4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 14  
  7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 0  
View full results
Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

Previous article

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams DAMS
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
50m

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris stopped "overdriving" to secure top five slot

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller
F2 FIA F2 / Race report
1h

Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

Silverstone F2: Drugovich beats Ilott, Schumacher to pole
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Silverstone F2: Drugovich beats Ilott, Schumacher to pole

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

1h
2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

2h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance

2h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

3h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "getting attacks on every front" due to F1 dominance

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller
F2

Silverstone F2: Ticktum beats Lundgaard in thriller

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory
F2

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

Silverstone F2: Drugovich beats Ilott, Schumacher to pole
F2

Silverstone F2: Drugovich beats Ilott, Schumacher to pole

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar
F2

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.