Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

By:
Jul 31, 2020, 12:55 PM

Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda led a one-two for Carlin in free practice for this weekend's Silverstone FIA Formula 2 round, nearly half a second up on teammate Jehan Daruvala.

Tsunoda, who came close to a first F2 victory in the wet at the Red Bull Ring earlier this month but finished second after a radio problem, took control of the timesheets with a 1m40.879s just under 15 minutes into the 45-minute session.

The Japanese driver then improved to a 1m40.563s, which would go unchallenged to the chequered flag, albeit suffering a scare when he spun at Brooklands with 15 minutes to go.

In the end, Tsunoda concluded the session with 0.470s in hand over Daruvala, who in turn was just 0.030s faster than MP Motorsport driver Felipe Drugovich in third.

UNI-Virtuosi pair Callum Ilott and Guanyu Zhou were next up in fourth and fifth places, followed by Dan Ticktum (DAMS), Louis Deletraz (Charouz) and Nikita Mazepin (Hitech).

Christian Lundgaard briefly topped the times early in the session on a 1m41.512s, which proved good enough for ninth by the finish ahead of ART teammate Marcus Armstrong.

Mick Schumacher was 11th fastest in the best of the Prema Racing cars, albeit 1.1s off the pace. His points-leading teammate Robert Shwartzman was a further three places back in 14th.

HWA driver Giuliano Alesi failed to complete a representative lap after an early spin coming through Abbey and Farm, which prompted a Virtual Safety Car period. 

DAMS driver Sean Gelael also spun at Stowe but managed to continue, ending up 12th.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'40.563  
2 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.033 0.470
3 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.063 0.500
4 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'41.182 0.619
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'41.348 0.785
6 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'41.357 0.794
7 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.428 0.865
8 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.496 0.933
9 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'41.512 0.949
10 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'41.557 0.994
11 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.671 1.108
12 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 1'41.718 1.155
13 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.767 1.204
14 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.778 1.215
15 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.972 1.409
16 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.994 1.431
17 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'42.221 1.658
18 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'42.408 1.845
19 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'42.687 2.124
20 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'43.326 2.763
21 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'44.556 3.993
22 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'59.029 18.466
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Jamie Klein

