Silverstone F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Tsunoda, who came close to a first F2 victory in the wet at the Red Bull Ring earlier this month but finished second after a radio problem, took control of the timesheets with a 1m40.879s just under 15 minutes into the 45-minute session.

The Japanese driver then improved to a 1m40.563s, which would go unchallenged to the chequered flag, albeit suffering a scare when he spun at Brooklands with 15 minutes to go.

In the end, Tsunoda concluded the session with 0.470s in hand over Daruvala, who in turn was just 0.030s faster than MP Motorsport driver Felipe Drugovich in third.

UNI-Virtuosi pair Callum Ilott and Guanyu Zhou were next up in fourth and fifth places, followed by Dan Ticktum (DAMS), Louis Deletraz (Charouz) and Nikita Mazepin (Hitech).

Christian Lundgaard briefly topped the times early in the session on a 1m41.512s, which proved good enough for ninth by the finish ahead of ART teammate Marcus Armstrong.

Mick Schumacher was 11th fastest in the best of the Prema Racing cars, albeit 1.1s off the pace. His points-leading teammate Robert Shwartzman was a further three places back in 14th.

HWA driver Giuliano Alesi failed to complete a representative lap after an early spin coming through Abbey and Farm, which prompted a Virtual Safety Car period.

DAMS driver Sean Gelael also spun at Stowe but managed to continue, ending up 12th.

Session results: