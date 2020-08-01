Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 3:59 PM

Hitech driver Nikita Mazepin put on an impressive performance to claim his maiden FIA Formula 2 race victory in the feature race at Silverstone.

Felipe Drugovich qualified on pole position but made a sluggish start on hard tyres, allowing Prema's Mick Schumacher to immediately sprint into the lead from third on the grid.

However, Schumacher’s stint at the front was short-lived as Mazepin passed him around the outside of Stowe to snatch the top spot.

Both Mazepin and Schumacher pitted together at the end of Lap 8 to get rid of their medium tyres, while Drugovich, Guanyu Zhou - who had made his way up the pack from eighth - and Jack Aitken stayed out having started on hards.

As the race progressed, the momentum started shifting towards the soft tyre-starters, even though they lost a considerable chunk of time in traffic.

Indeed, when Drugovich entered the pits for his mandatory stop at the end of lap 19, he emerged on track in 12th place, 18 seconds behind Mazepin.

The Hitech GP driver cruised to the finish line from there on, finishing 5.3s clear of second-placed Zhou.

Unlike Drugovich, Renault junior Zhou was able to make the alternative strategy work, waiting until lap 22 to make his pitstop.

That gave him seven laps to recover lost ground on medium tyres, the Virtuosi driver passing Christian Lundgaard with two laps to go to claim second.

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda secured the final spot on the podium after overtaking the struggling ART of Lundgaard on the last lap.

Meanwhile, Callum Ilott completed a heroic drive from the pitlane to finish just over 2.5s seconds behind Lundgaard in fifth.

The Virtuosi driver had originally qualified on the front row for the Silverstone feature race, but a stall on the formation lap meant his car had to be wheeled back to the pitlane.

But Ilott was up the pace immediately, jumping up to 14th in the first five laps before making further inroads to to secure his fifth top-five result of the year.

Louis Deletraz was classified sixth in the lead Charouz car, ahead of MP Motorsport's Drugovich, who had to settle for seventh after starting from pole.

DAMS driver Dan Ticktum charged through the field in the few laps to finish eighth and secure the reverse grid pole for Sunday’s sprint race, ahead of Schumacher, who fell down the order with excessive tyre wear.

MP Motorsport’s Nobuharu Matsushita crossed the finishing line in 10th to claim his first points finish since the season opener in Austria in July.

Prema driver Robert Shwartzman, who arrived at Silverstone as the championship leader, endured a difficult race en route to 14th.

Silverstone F2 feature race - Results:

Cla Driver Team Time
1 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP -
2 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 5.300
3 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 7.400
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 8.000
5 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 10.700
6 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16.100
7 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.100
8 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 20.500
9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 24.700
10 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 25.300
11 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 26.200
12 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 26.500
13 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 26.700
14 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 30.700
15 Indonesia Sean Gelael France DAMS 31.500
16 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 37.800
17 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 45.200
18 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 53.500
19 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'00.500
20 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'12.100
21 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'27.700
  Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 25 laps
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Author Rachit Thukral

