FIA F2 / Silverstone / Practice report

Silverstone F2: Mercedes junior Russell dominates practice

By: David Gruz
Jul 6, 2018, 11:48 AM

Mercedes Formula 1 junior George Russell dominated the Formula 2 practice session for his home round at Silverstone, leading the way by seven tenths.

Russell, who took the points lead from Lando Norris last time out in Austria, took a comfortable lead with a 1m40.410s effort, minutes before Nicholas Latifi spun and brought the virtual safety car out.

That prompted the start of the mid-session lull with Russell heading Latifi's DAMS teammate Alex Albon and Norris.

The top two maintained the status quo in the second half of the session, with Russell taking first and Albon seven tenths behind.

Norris improved slightly but still missed out on second place by 0.036s.

The McLaren junior damaged his front wing at the very end when he tried to pass Sean Gelael, the duo making small contact.

MP's Ralph Boschung, who went wide and ran through the gravel in the early stages, was fourth, with Jack Aitken edging Luca Ghiotto out for fifth.

Sergio Sette Camara was seventh, followed by Roberto Merhi and Louis Deletraz.

Antonio Fuoco had an off-track excursion but ended up 10th, beating Artem Markelov by less than a tenth.

Arden's Maximilian Gunther was another driver to go off, the German rookie ending his session in the gravel at Turn 1.

Practice results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 19 1'40.410  
2 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 19 1'41.120 0.710
3 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 16 1'41.156 0.746
4 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'41.291 0.881
5 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 20 1'41.414 1.004
6 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 20 1'41.457 1.047
7 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 16 1'41.514 1.104
8 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'41.618 1.208
9 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 19 1'41.677 1.267
10 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 18 1'41.750 1.340
11 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 19 1'41.837 1.427
12 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 16 1'41.881 1.471
13 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 16 1'42.007 1.597
14 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 20 1'42.088 1.678
15 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 18 1'42.100 1.690
16 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 19 1'42.205 1.795
17 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 18 1'42.336 1.926
18 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 5 1'42.392 1.982
19 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 20 1'42.416 2.006
20 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 19 1'43.109 2.699
 
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Location Silverstone
Drivers George Russell
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author David Gruz
Article type Practice report

