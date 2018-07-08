Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone F2: Gunther leads Russell, Norris for maiden win

shares
comments
Silverstone F2: Gunther leads Russell, Norris for maiden win
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jul 8, 2018, 9:15 AM

Maximilian Gunther scored his first victory in the Formula 2 sprint race at Silverstone as title rivals George Russell and Lando Norris charged to second and third.

Gunther's lead over Nyck de Vries was less than a second for most of the race but the gap increased to over two seconds after a brief virtual safety car stint.

The gap further increased when Russell made the last move of his impressive charge to finish second.

The Mercedes junior had three laps to catch Gunther, but he could only close the gap to 0.5s as Gunther held on to victory.

Russell had started the race seventh but was able to make moves on Luca Ghiotto, Charouz duo Antonio Fuoco and Louis Deletraz at Brooklands and Artem Markelov in the Arena section.

He was joined by the also charging Norris on the podium - the McLaren junior struggled to get past Alexander Albon initially, but was then able to dispatch Ghiotto and escape contact with Fuoco unscathed.

He was trying to move past Fuoco on the outside of Brooklands, but the Ferrari junior forced him off-track and contact between the duo sent the Italian into the wall.

Norris then passed Deletraz, before getting ahead of the battling duo of Markelov and De Vries in a single move through Vale and Club.

Markelov took fourth ahead of Deletraz and Ghiotto as De Vries dropped down to seventh despite spending 17 of the 21 laps in second place.

Saturday winner Albon had to settle for one point in eighth as MP duo Ralph Boschung and Roberto Merhi completed the top 10.

Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara lost his front wing on the opening lap and finished last, while Gunther's Arden teammate Nirei Fukuzumi was unable to start the race due to a radiator failure.

Race 2 results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 21 -
2 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 21 0.5
3 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 21 2.5
4 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 21 9.9
5 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 21 12.0
6 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 21 13.0
7 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 21 13.9
8 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 21 14.0
9 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 21 14.6
10 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 21 16.4
11 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 21 19.6
12 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 21 23.6
13 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 21 24.0
14 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 21 27.7
15 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 21 32.1
16 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 21 33.3
17 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 21 34.0
18 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 21 47.9
  italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 14 7 laps
  japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 0 21 laps
Next FIA F2 article
Ferrucci handed four-race ban for hitting teammate

Previous article

Ferrucci handed four-race ban for hitting teammate

Next article

Silverstone F2: Albon wins after Russell pit drama

Silverstone F2: Albon wins after Russell pit drama

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone
Location Silverstone
Drivers Maximilian Gunther
Teams Arden International
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.