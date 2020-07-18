Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

Mick Schumacher was on course to score his first F2 feature race win, having passed pole-sitter Callum Ilott on lap 18 of 37 to claim the effective lead of the race.

But the pace advantage Shwartzman had after his late stop for soft tyres allowed him to breeze past his Prema teammate late-on and score his second feature race victory in as many rounds.

Schumacher was also passed by the similarly soft-shod Nikita Mazepin with two laps to go, but held on to third to claim his first podium finish of the season.

Hungaroring F2 - Feature race results: