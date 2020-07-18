Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th
shares
comments
Jul 18, 2020, 3:58 PM
Robert Shwartzman successfully pulled off the reverse hard/soft strategy to win the Hungaroring Formula 2 feature race from 11th on the grid.
Mick Schumacher was on course to score his first F2 feature race win, having passed pole-sitter Callum Ilott on lap 18 of 37 to claim the effective lead of the race.
But the pace advantage Shwartzman had after his late stop for soft tyres allowed him to breeze past his Prema teammate late-on and score his second feature race victory in as many rounds.
Schumacher was also passed by the similarly soft-shod Nikita Mazepin with two laps to go, but held on to third to claim his first podium finish of the season.
Hungaroring F2 - Feature race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Gap
|1
|21
|Robert Shwartzman
|2
|24
|Nikita Mazepin
|15.500
|3
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|23.000
|4
|25
|Luca Ghiotto
|32.700
|5
|15
|Felipe Drugovich
|36.200
|6
|8
|Jehan Daruvala
|40.100
|7
|11
|Louis Deletraz
|46.100
|8
|4
|Callum Ilott
|48.700
|9
|2
|Dan Ticktum
|49.600
|10
|3
|Guanyu Zhou
|52.100
|11
|17
|Giuliano Alesi
|1'01.700
|12
|14
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|1'21.300
|13
|9
|Jack Aitken
|1'31.700
|14
|12
|Pedro Piquet
|1'45.700
|15
|10
|Guilherme Samaia
|16
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|17
|1
|Sean Gelael
|6
|Christian Lundgaard
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|16
|Artem Markelov
|23
|Marino Sato
|22
|Roy Nissany
|View full results
Next article
Trending Today
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|FIA F2
|Event
|Hungaroring
|Drivers
|Mick Schumacher
|Teams
|Prema Powerteam
Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th
shares
comments