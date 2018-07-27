Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Qualifying report

Hungary F2: Sette Camara beats Aitken to maiden pole

shares
comments
Hungary F2: Sette Camara beats Aitken to maiden pole
By: Jack Benyon
Jul 27, 2018, 3:49 PM

Carlin driver Sergio Sette Camara took a stunning maiden Formula 2 pole in Hungary, denying Renault Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken by 0.030s late in the session.

Aitken and Nyck de Vries had topped the session at various points, and the former's last flyer looked enough to secure pole position.

But Brazilian Sette Camara – who has been the most consistent and unlucky driver in equal measure this season - went marginally quicker with just two minutes to go in his Carlin-run car.

Aitken, who'd ended his run earlier and was already in the pits when Sette Camara improved, held on to second, with de Vries placing third.

The Dutchman was left to rue a poor first sector on his last attempt to wrest pole, and had also stalled exiting the weighbridge earlier in the session.

The man on pole for the last three events, George Russell, declared over the radio: “Sorry guys, I f***ed that up there.”

He could only deliver fourth, despite topping the earlier practice session.

Luca Ghiotto was fourth in practice and followed it up with a fifth in qualifying for Campos Racing, ahead of Lando Norris.

The McLaren Formula 1 junior was on a late flyer at the same time as teammate Sette Camara, but couldn’t improve and will start two spots behind title rival Russell.

Artem Markelov was scrappy in practice but delivered seventh in qualifying with his Russian Time-run car, ahead of Trident’s Arjun Maini who showed flashes of pace throughout, but couldn’t combine that into a scorcher.

Ralph Boschung again beat ex-F1 teammate Roberto Merhi, placing ninth ahead of Louis Deletraz.

Tadasuke Makino recovered from a crash at Turn 3 in practice to get out in qualifying, but brought up the rear in 20th

Session results

Cla#DriverTeamTimeGap
1 18 brazil Sergio Sette Camara united_kingdom Carlin 1'27.400  
2 7 united_kingdom Jack Aitken france ART Grand Prix 1'27.430 0.030
3 4 netherlands Nyck de Vries italy Prema Powerteam 1'27.631 0.231
4 8 united_kingdom George Russell france ART Grand Prix 1'27.762 0.362
5 14 italy Luca Ghiotto spain Campos Racing 1'27.828 0.428
6 19 united_kingdom Lando Norris united_kingdom Carlin 1'27.864 0.464
7 1 russia Artem Markelov russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'27.957 0.557
8 16 india Arjun Maini italy Trident 1'27.958 0.558
9 10 switzerland Ralph Boschung netherlands MP Motorsport 1'27.973 0.573
10 20 switzerland Louis Deletraz czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.032 0.632
11 12 japan Nirei Fukuzumi united_kingdom Arden International 1'28.038 0.638
12 21 italy Antonio Fuoco czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.073 0.673
13 5 thailand Alexander Albon france DAMS 1'28.107 0.707
14 6 canada Nicholas Latifi france DAMS 1'28.124 0.724
15 11 germany Maximilian Gunther united_kingdom Arden International 1'28.169 0.769
16 15 israel Roy Nissany spain Campos Racing 1'28.348 0.948
17 17 italy Alessio Lorandi italy Trident 1'28.533 1.133
18 3 indonesia Sean Gelael italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.648 1.248
19 9 spain Roberto Merhi netherlands MP Motorsport 1'28.724 1.324
20 2 japan Tadasuke Makino russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'28.750 1.350

 

Next FIA F2 article
Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Previous article

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Next article

Hungary F2: Russell tops practice amid more start trouble

Hungary F2: Russell tops practice amid more start trouble

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Nyck de Vries , Jack Aitken , Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Carlin
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.