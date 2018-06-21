Sette Camara gets green light to race in Paul Ricard

Carlin driver Sergio Sette Camara has been cleared to race in Paul Ricard, and is hoping to put his Formula 2 title bid back on track with a strong result on his return after a hand injury.

Sette Camara crashed on his final qualifying run at St. Devote at Monaco in May, injuring his right hand.

When assessed by medical staff before the first race of the weekend, they stopped the Brazilian from competing.

After surgery – which included putting a metal pin in his hand – in Barcelona, the ex-Red Bull junior is targeting consistency as F2 begins a stint of three back-to-back races in France, Austria and the UK.

“I’ve had physiotherapy and a small surgery, now I’m ready,” Sette Camara told Motorsport.com. “I already got the OK and the green light [to race].

“I just want to have a solid weekend out of this, nothing crazy. I need to get points back and the momentum back. Even if it’s a little, before this sequence of races [three rounds in a row].”

Prior to Monaco, Sette Camara’s season had unravelled. After finishing second, third and fourth in the first three races, at the fourth in Baku his Carlin car completed the race in second but ran out of fuel shortly after the chequered flag, and he was excluded.

He then had an electronic issue In Barcelona which meant he could only qualify 13th, and after turning that into seventh, in the second race his car shutdown and the fire extinguisher went off resulting in another retirement.

However, despite the Monaco crash allied to earlier problems, he is only 25 points behind Russian Time driver Artem Markelov in second.

“P2 is only 25 points away from me which is crazy to think after the horrible rounds I’ve had,” he added.

“Obviously I’ve been unlucky, but lucky in how that has played out at the same time. At the middle of the season I always want to be in the top three.”