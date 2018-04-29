Global
FIA F2 Baku Breaking news

Sette Camara stripped of Baku F2 podium finish

Sergio Sette Camara, Carlin, George Russell, ART Grand Prix, Nyck De Vries, PREMA Racing
By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
29/04/2018 02:52

Sergio Sette Camara has been disqualified from second place in the Formula 2 sprint race in Baku after running out of fuel.

The Carlin driver had scored his third podium in four races after being passed late on by eventual winner George Russell.

His exclusion promotes Prema's Nyck de Vries to second behind Russell and DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi to third.

A statement from the F2 organisers read: “Following today’s Formula 2 Championship Sprint Race at Baku, Azerbaijan, it was found that car #18 [Sette Camara] had stopped on track as a result of having insufficient fuel to return to the pits. 

“The Stewards have determined that the Carlin team failed to ensure that the minimum required 0.8kg sample of fuel could be taken from the car in the post-race technical checks.

“As a consequence, Sergio Sette Camara has been disqualified from the sprint race results following the breach of the Technical Regulations, and hence promotes Nyck de Vries to second position and Nicholas Latifi to third, with everyone else also moving up one position. 

“Ralph Boschung will henceforth receive the final allocated point.”

Sette Camara had trailed teammate Lando Norris by a solitary point in the standings, but now falls behind feature race winner Alexander Albon. Norris leads Albon by 12 points.

About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Carlin
Article type Breaking news
