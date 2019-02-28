Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Testing report

Schumacher quickest as Jerez F2 test ends

shares
comments
Schumacher quickest as Jerez F2 test ends
By:
1h ago

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Mick Schumacher topped the third day of Formula 2 testing at Jerez for Prema Racing, setting the fastest time of the test.

Mick, son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael, set a 1m24.028s after chipping away at his laptime time over the course of the morning session.

Like the other two days, the second half of the morning and the whole afternoon session was dedicated to long runs, meaning the times from the morning stood.

Jack Aitken, recently confirmed as a Renault F1 test driver once more, set the second fastest time for his new team Campos, 0.218s adrift of Schumacher.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz – switching from the Charouz team for 2019 to last year's teams' champion – had usurped Schumacher earlier in the morning session, but then lost out as the German improved.

Williams F1 reserve and DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi, and the fastest man during day one and two, ART Grand Prix's Nyck de Vries, sealed the top five.

Just over six tenths split the top 10 in a frantic morning session, with Aitken's Campos teammate Dorian Boccolacci taking the sixth fastest time after topping Wednesday's afternoon session.

Giuliano Alesi took seventh for Trident, his running halted just before the end of the afternoon session as his car stopped on track. Virtuosi Racing's Luca Ghiotto, second on day two, took seventh.

Sean Gelael (Prema), who ground to a halt after an hour gone in the morning, and MP Motorsport's Richard Verschoor rounded out the top 10.

Jordan King managed to return after a mechanical issue kept him out of Wednesday's running and sat 17th, one spot behind Antonio Fuoco, who continued in the Trident car he took over on Wednesday from Ralph Boschung.

The two Arden drivers rounded out the order with GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert ahead of Tatiana Calderon.

Testing times, Day 3 (morning only):

Pos   Driver  Team  Time 
Mick Schumacher Prema Racing 1'24.028
Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'24.240
Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'24.247
Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'24.294
Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'24.357
Dorian Boccolacci
 Campos Racing 1'24.263
Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'24.401
Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'24.516
Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'24.528
10  Richard Verschoor
 MP Motorsport 1'24.638
11  Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'24.753
12  Guan Yu Zhou
 UNI-Virtuosi 1'24.776
13  Sergio Sette Camara
 DAMS 1'24.853
14  Callum Ilott Sauber/Charouz 1'24.924
15  Juan Manuel Correa
 Sauber/Charouz 1'25.020
16  Antonio Fuoco Trident 1'25.023
17  Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'25.176
18  Nobuharu Matsushita
 Carlin 1'25.257
19  Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1'25.262
20  Tatiana Calderon BWT Arden 1'26.036
Next article
De Vries quickest again on second day of F2 test

Previous article

De Vries quickest again on second day of F2 test
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

9h ago
Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Supercars Camaro put on hold until chassis rule changes Article
Supercars

Supercars Camaro put on hold until chassis rule changes

News in depth
Schumacher quickest as Jerez F2 test ends
FIA F2

Schumacher quickest as Jerez F2 test ends

De Vries quickest again on second day of F2 test
FIA F2

De Vries quickest again on second day of F2 test

De Vries sweeps first day of F2 testing
FIA F2

De Vries sweeps first day of F2 testing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.