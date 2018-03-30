Russell: Rookie status “no excuse” in F2 title bid

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver George Russell says the fact he is a rookie in F2 is “no excuse” in his bid to win the championship at his first attempt this year.

Russell, who steps up to F2 with the ART Grand Prix team this year after winning the GP3 title in 2017 with the French outfit, has enjoyed a competitive pre-season of testing.

He topped the final day of the opening test of the pre-season at Paul Ricard, and followed that up with the third-fastest time at the end of the following test in Bahrain.

Charles Leclerc won the F2 title in his first season last year, having also graduated to the series as GP3 champion, and Russell said the example of the Sauber F1 driver – as well as Lewis Hamilton matching McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso in his first F1 season in 2007 – shows his goal is attainable.

“For me, I am working towards a seat in Formula 1, trying to be the best driver out there, and being a rookie is no excuse,” Russell told Motorsport.com.

“You saw Hamilton in his first season take it to Alonso at McLaren, when he had a two-time world champion as his teammate – and that’s at the top level. So there’s no excuse.

“It’s always easier with experience under your belt, but that’s the level we’re at now. [Considering] what we’re fighting for, you’ve got to be on top of that.

“I don’t think you can afford to slip up at any point. From the outset, I’m going to be going out there to win as many races as possible and score as many points as possible.”

Asked whether F2’s introduction of a new car for the 2018 season helps level the playing field, Russell conceded the more experienced drivers have had the luxury of being able to focus on honing set-ups.

“The difficult thing for a rookie [in testing] is having to develop a new car as well as learn F2, whereas the guys who have done a season or two can purely focus on developing the car,” he explained.

“In F2 the race runs are very tricky with the tyre degradation, so from my perspective I’m wanting to test and learn what works best and how to approach a race simulation.

“The experienced drivers can focus on testing things on the car, because they’ve got the experience of knowing roughly what it’s going to be like when they arrive at a race weekend.”

Mercedes expecting title

Russell clarified that the expectation from Mercedes is for him to win the title this year, notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding F2’s competitive pecking order with the new car.

“The clear goal which has been set this season is to win the championship,” he underlined. “Mercedes have put their faith in me and fully believe in ART to be able to do the job.

“With the new car this season there could be a few unknowns, but they will be watching with a close eye and will be fully aware of how I’m performing, regardless of the overall result.”

Russell added that it was “safe to presume” he will conduct Mercedes’ two days of in-season F1 running reserved for young drivers this year, albeit noting that “nothing is set in stone just yet.”

The 20-year-old made his F1 test debut in Hungary last year for the Brackley-based team, before making his FP1 bow for Force India in Brazil.