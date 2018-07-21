Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Red Bull rules out Ticktum as Ferrucci replacement

shares
comments
Red Bull rules out Ticktum as Ferrucci replacement
By: Jack Benyon
Co-author: Stefan Ehlen
Jul 21, 2018, 8:48 AM

Red Bull says its Formula 1 protege Dan Ticktum will not replace the banned Santino Ferrucci at Trident Racing in Formula 2, despite intense rumours within the paddock.

Dan Ticktum, DAMS
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Dan Ticktum, DAMS
Dan Ticktum, DAMS
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident

Ticktum has been earmarked as a possible replacement for Brendon Hartley at Toro Rosso next season, but even if he wins the European F3 Championship he is competing in this year with Motopark, he won't earn enough superlicence points to enter F1.

A retrospective change to the superlicence would be needed to grant Ticktum enough points for F1, and even a mid-season F2 drive wouldn't provide enough points to catapult him into the Red Bull junior team at Toro Rosso.

Ferrucci is banned for the Hungary and Spa rounds of F2 after crashing into his teammate Arjun Maini on the cool down lap after the Silverstone sprint race, and was dropped by Trident earlier this week.

On seeing this, reigning McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner and Macau Grand Prix victor Ticktum believed that he may eventually be placed in F2.

"I haven't heard anything about it from Red Bull," Ticktum told Motorsport.com. "As soon as I saw Ferrucci wouldn't be at Trident any more, it came to mind that I could do a few races.

"But we'll see. There's been nothing from Red Bull. If Helmut [Marko, Red Bull motorsports advisor] wants me to do it, he'll just phone me up and tell me to do it and I will.

"I wouldn't be nervous or worried to do it, I would enjoy doing it."

However, Marko quashed the rumours and confirmed Ticktum, 19, was expected to focus on F3.

Ticktum is 13 points off the European F3 championship lead after four rounds, taking two wins, while struggling to get his car off the line consistently.

When asked if Ticktum would race in F2 this season, Marko said: "No. He now has to deliver constant performances in F3.

"He will make the step to F1 only if he delivers a mature performance first."

Next FIA F2 article
Lorandi steps up to take Ferrucci's F2 seat

Previous article

Lorandi steps up to take Ferrucci's F2 seat

Next article

F2 clutch and engine fixes get teams' approval

F2 clutch and engine fixes get teams' approval

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.