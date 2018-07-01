Global
FIA F2 Spielberg Race report

Red Bull Ring F2: Markelov wins from charging Russell

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
01/07/2018 09:46

Renault junior Artem Markelov took a lights-to-flag win in Formula 2's Red Bull Ring sprint race as George Russell took the championship lead after an impressive charge to second.

Russian Time duo Markelov and Tadasuke Makino held the first two positions after the rolling start, but the hero of the early stages was Russell.

The Mercedes F1 junior began as seventh as Roberto Merhi couldn't take the start from fifth, and immediately passed title rival Lando Norris into Turn 1.

He then made the same move and picked off Antonio Fuoco, Alex Albon and Sergio Sette Camara lap by lap to progress to third.

Two laps later he moved past Makino for second, with Markelov holding a 2.5s advantage at the time.

But Russell couldn't make up ground on Markelov, who further extended his lead and cruised to take his third win of the season by 5.6s.

Russell finished second and took the championship lead from Norris, who couldn't emulate Russell's charge and even lost positions late on to end up 11th.

Makino held third in the first half of the race but started to lose ground in the latter stages, losing three positions.

Sette Camara claimed the final podium position as he matched the pace of Markelov and Russell, with Fuoco in fourth finishing further eight seconds behind.

Albon was fifth ahead of Makino with Santino Ferrucci and Nicholas Latifi moving ahead of Norris and Nirei Fukuzmi for the final two points-scoring positions.

Fukuzumi settled for ninth, with Arjun Maini taking 10th.

Sprint race results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 28 -
2 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 28 5.6
3 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 28 8.5
4 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 28 17.1
5 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 28 17.9
6 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 28 22.5
7 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 28 24.5
8 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 28 27.2
9 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 28 28.0
10 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 28 28.6
11 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 28 30.1
12 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 28 30.8
13 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 28 32.1
14 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 28 32.9
15 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 28 36.9
16 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 28 38.8
17 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 28 44.1
18 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 28 44.2
  switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 23 5 laps
  indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 22 6 laps
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Spielberg
Track Red Bull Ring
Drivers Artem Markelov , George Russell
Teams RUSSIAN TIME
Article type Race report
