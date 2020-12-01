Top events
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season
By:

Prema Racing has signed reigning FIA Formula 3 champion and Renault Formula 1 junior Oscar Piastri has signed for the 2021 Formula 2 season.

Piastri, 19, clinched the F3 title for Prema Racing in his rookie season at Mugello back in September, and confirmed a few weeks later that he would be moving into F2.

Prema announced on Tuesday that Piastri would be joining its line-up for next year, and will get his first run-out in F2 machinery at the post-season test in Bahrain.

“I'm super excited to be racing with Prema in the 2021 FIA Formula 2 championship,” said Piastri. “We had a very successful 2020 season, winning the Formula 3 championship together, and I’m hoping for another successful year with them.

“Prema has proven to be the team to beat once again in F2 this year, so I’m extremely happy to be moving into the championship with them. I’m very grateful to stay a part of the Prema family, and I’m looking forward to plenty more pizza and pasta!”

Prema Racing team principal Rene Roisin added: "We are delighted to welcome Oscar to our FIA Formula 2 team. Not only he is a talented racer with outstanding speed skills. He has a clear understanding of the complexities of today's motorsports and he is extremely adaptable.

“Having witnessed his progress and success throughout the 2020 season, taking our relationship to the next step for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 championship felt like the natural thing to do and we look forward to having him on-track right from Bahrain.”

Since securing the F3 title, Piastri has undertaken some private F1 testing for Renault as part of his commitments in its young driver academy, running in its 2018 car in Bahrain.

Piastri is the first driver to be confirmed at Prema for the 2021 F2 season, taking the seat that is set to be vacated by Mick Schumacher upon his anticipated graduation to F1 for next year.

Prema has also fielded Robert Shwartzman in F2 this season, but is yet to finalise its full driver plans for next year.

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Oscar Piastri
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Bottas changed three tyres at his last stop in Bahrain

Perez already has options for 2022 Formula 1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez already has options for 2022 Formula 1 return

Mazepin named as first Haas F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin named as first Haas F1 driver for 2021

McLaren says Norris marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren says Norris marshal incident in Bahrain "concerning"

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly brothers yet to discuss Rick's future

The key questions F1 must ask after Grosjean’s horror crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The key questions F1 must ask after Grosjean’s horror crash

