Pourchaire "fine" after Jeddah F2 startline crash

The ART Grand Prix driver stalled on the grid in Sunday's race and was then collected by an unsighted Fittipaldi, which triggered a nasty crash that immediately drew a red flags from race control.

Both drivers were conscious and extricated by medical crews before being transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital.

Pourchaire has since taken to social media to say that he escaped the incident unscathed before stating that rival Fittipaldi has been injured in the crash.

An official update regarding Fittipaldi's condition is yet to be issued.

"Hey everyone, Just wanted to tell you that I'm globally fine!," read a post on Pourchaire's social media channels.

"For the moment I don't know if it's already the end of the season for me. But the most important is not that, that was a really big one and Enzo is injured.

"I wish him the best recovery possible!"

Speaking to Motorsport.com Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur said he has spoken with Pourchaire, who is part of the F1's team's Sauber Academy, following the crash and expects the teenager to race in next weekend's F2 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Theo is OK, I spoke with him half an hour after the race, he was on his way to hospital, to get some checks, some X-ray, but everything is going well, and he told me no doubt that he will be in Abu Dhabi," said Vasseur.

"But, perhaps he will be a bit stiff tomorrow, but let's see for Abu Dhabi."

This is the second high profile crash Pourchaire has been involved in this season after sustaining a broken left arm following an incident involving Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) in the feature race at Baku in June.

Pourchaire sits fifth in the championship standings heading into the Abu Dhabi finale.