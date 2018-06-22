Global
FIA F2 Paul Ricard Qualifying report

Paul Ricard F2: Mercedes junior Russell scores maiden pole

By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
22/06/2018 04:54

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver George Russell scored his first pole position in Formula 2 in qualifying at Paul Ricard.

Russell went quickest by 0.494s after everyone had set at least one flying lap and regrouped in the pits, but it was clear he’d need to improve again as the track rubbered in.

He did, by 0.3s, to head Alexander Albon by a solitary tenth on the front row of the grid after the 30-minute session, where temperatures mirrored the earlier practice.

Albon suffered a throttle sensor issue in practice which limited his running, but was faultless in qualifying, his only complaint being heavy traffic while attempting his last flying lap.

Instead, Prema's Nyck de Vries was affected by a throttle problem in qualifying, saying over the radio "that was my pole, that was such a good lap" as he wound up down in eighth place.

Practice pacesetter Lando Norris was only just clinging on to a top 10 spot after his first flying runs, but summoned a mighty effort to leap up to third at the end.

Norris' Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara took fourth to complete an impressive return from a qualifying crash in Monaco, where he needed an operation on his hand,

Luca Ghiotto’s impressive run in qualifying continued as he rounded out the top five, ahead of Renault-affiliated drivers Jack Aitken and Artem Markelov.

Aitken’s car looked lively, and he ended the session 0.6s off his teammate Russell, after being the first frontrunning driver to set a time in the second group of fast laps.

Behind de Vries in eighth, Louis Deletraz and Nicholas Latifi rounded out the top 10 for Charouz Racing System and DAMS respectively.

Santino Ferrucci was the first of the runners out for the second instalment of quick laps, after his first runs were severely affected by what appeared to be engine trouble.

When he came into the pits the issue looked to have been resolved, but he struggled to get going again after visiting the weighbridge. He returned for a final run and took 13th.

Ralph Boschung also suffered an issue and didn’t get out for a second run, ultimately making up the order.

Session results

Cla#DriverTeamTimeGap
1 8 united_kingdom George Russell france ART Grand Prix 1'44.469  
2 5 thailand Alexander Albon france DAMS 1'44.635 0.166
3 19 united_kingdom Lando Norris united_kingdom Carlin 1'44.781 0.312
4 18 brazil Sergio Sette Camara united_kingdom Carlin 1'45.092 0.623
5 14 italy Luca Ghiotto spain Campos Racing 1'45.109 0.640
6 7 united_kingdom Jack Aitken france ART Grand Prix 1'45.143 0.674
7 1 russia Artem Markelov russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'45.250 0.781
8 4 netherlands Nyck de Vries italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.269 0.800
9 20 switzerland Louis Deletraz czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.278 0.809
10 6 canada Nicholas Latifi france DAMS 1'45.482 1.013
11 11 germany Maximilian Gunther united_kingdom Arden International 1'45.608 1.139
12 3 indonesia Sean Gelael italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.721 1.252
13 17 united_states Santino Ferrucci italy Trident 1'45.739 1.270
14 9 spain Roberto Merhi netherlands MP Motorsport 1'45.753 1.284
15 21 italy Antonio Fuoco czech_republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.919 1.450
16 2 japan Tadasuke Makino russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'45.945 1.476
17 16 india Arjun Maini italy Trident 1'46.021 1.552
18 12 japan Nirei Fukuzumi united_kingdom Arden International 1'46.060 1.591
19 15 israel Roy Nissany spain Campos Racing 1'46.150 1.681
20 10 switzerland Ralph Boschung netherlands MP Motorsport 1'46.500 2.031

 

